Harrison Ford Appeared On Television's Longest-Running Western (Twice)

Five years before he saved the galaxy as Han Solo in "Star Wars," Harrison Ford was slinging pistols in the CBS Western "Gunsmoke," one of the long-running shows on American TV. An absolute juggernaut during its 20-season run from 1955 to 1975, the show followed the exploits of the honorable U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) as he kept the peace in rough-and-tumble Dodge City. During the fledgling days of his career, Ford — who isn't the only major star to have appeared in "Gunsmoke" — booked two separate roles on the series within the same season, playing two completely different characters just nine weeks apart.

Ford first popped up in Season 18, Episode 11, "The Sodbusters." In this episode, he played Print, a drunken hired gun working for a trigger-happy cattle rancher named Lamoor Underwood (Morgan Woodward). Underwood is dead set on snatching away water rights from a local farming family, escalating a violent feud that eventually pulls in Marshal Dillon. While Print spends most of his time lurking in the background, he gets a dramatic send-off during the final shootout: Perched on a balcony, Print tries to get the drop on a rival, only for Dillon to spot him and shoot him dead.

But being gunned down by James Arness didn't keep Ford away for long. In Episode 20, "Whelan's Men," he made an even stronger impression as the rugged outlaw Hobey, a member of a ruthless gang that takes over Dodge City while waiting to settle a score with an absent Dillon. In this episode of the genre-defining Western, Ford's big moment comes when Hobey executes a fellow gang member for cheating at poker.