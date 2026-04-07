Premiering in 1955, "Gunsmoke" is one of the best Western TV shows of all time, running for 20 seasons. The show is set in Dodge City after the American Civil War, with U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) keeping the peace. Along with a growing number of allies in the community, Dillon takes on all sorts of outlaws and other threats to the frontier town. "Gunsmoke" became one of the longest-running shows on American TV and really defined the Western genre on television.

As such a staple on American television, the series featured plenty of memorable guest and recurring actors throughout its run. In some cases, it was actors at the starting of their careers before progressing to more prominent Hollywood projects on the big screen. In rarer cases, actors who already had storied cinematic careers took on a guest role, adding to the ongoing saga of Marshal Dillon and Dodge City. With that in mind, these are 10 major movie stars who appeared on "Gunsmoke" as part of their individually storied careers.