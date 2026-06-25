The Paper Season 2 Sets September Release Date At Peacock — See Photos From The Office Spin-Off's Return

Here's some news Ned Sampson would be happy to break: "The Paper" officially has a return date.

Peacock's "The Office" spin-off will be back for Season 2 on Wednesday, September 9, TVLine has learned. All sophomore episodes will be released at once, as was the case with Season 1.

Hailing from "Office" creator Greg Daniels and "SNL" vet Michael Koman, "The Paper" finds the same documentary crew that once followed Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch now chronicling the day-to-day operations at a struggling Midwestern newspaper. Domhnall Gleeson — one of our 2026 Dream Emmy Nominees — stars as Ned Sampson, the new editor-in-chief of the Toledo Truth Teller who hopes to bring the paper back to its former glory; the ensemble includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Alex Edelman, and Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his "Office" role of Oscar Martinez in the offshoot. (Here are 10 other OG characters we'd like to see return.)

In Season 2, Ned will search for a journalistic crusade after the Truth Teller swept the Ohio Journalism Awards, ultimately coming for a local private club and jeopardizing the paper. Meanwhile, per the official logline, "he and Mare (Frei) try to figure out their attraction, Esmeralda (Impacciatore) struggles to find her place, and the staff gradually matures as reporters."



Keep scrolling to see more photos from "The Paper" Season 2, then hit the comments with your hopes for the new episodes!