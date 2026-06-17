Emmys 2026: Lead Actor In A Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees!

Aside from "The Studio" star Seth Rogen (who's out of Emmy contention this year), we expect many, if not all, of last year's Lead Actor in a Comedy nominees — Adam Brody, Jason Segel, Martin Short, and Jeremy Allen White — to find themselves back in the race this time around.

And though two of the gentlemen in that quartet did make our Dream Emmy roster for 2026, we also have a few suggestions for a shake-up of this category. Emmy voters can take 'em or leave 'em... but we hope they take 'em.

Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"

For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.