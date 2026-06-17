Emmys 2026: Lead Actor In A Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees!
Aside from "The Studio" star Seth Rogen (who's out of Emmy contention this year), we expect many, if not all, of last year's Lead Actor in a Comedy nominees — Adam Brody, Jason Segel, Martin Short, and Jeremy Allen White — to find themselves back in the race this time around.
And though two of the gentlemen in that quartet did make our Dream Emmy roster for 2026, we also have a few suggestions for a shake-up of this category. Emmy voters can take 'em or leave 'em... but we hope they take 'em.
Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"
For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.
Domhnall Gleeson, The Paper
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: The cast of Peacock's "The Office" spin-off had giant shoes to fill, and Gleeson's character Ned Sampson was certainly no Michael Scott. (His employees were very thankful for that, we're sure.) Instead, Gleeson smartly played up Ned's warm, earnest nature as the new editor-in-chief of a failing Ohio newspaper, maintaining a sunny optimism even while his entire industry collapsed around him. Sure, Ned was often the butt of the joke, and Gleeson's gawky, clueless demeanor added plenty of laughs, like when he got locked into a weird father-son dynamic with head honcho Marv. But he sincerely wanted to bring the paper back to its former journalistic glory, and it was heartwarming to see his gung-ho attitude rub off on his cynical co-workers. (He even got into a Jim-and-Pam-style romance with Chelsea Frei's reporter Mare.) We're more than happy to keep our subscription to "The Paper" going as long as Gleeson is at the helm. — Dave Nemetz
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: Much like St. Denis' patients can rely on Ron for quality (if curmudgeonly) care, we know we can trust Grier to bring some of this show's biggest laughs. That remained true in the NBC sitcom's second season, and not just because of Grier's excellent deadpan delivery. Ron was forced to clean up some personal messes this year, too, like softening his relationship with his son or undergoing bypass surgery after too many years of NutRageous bars; in turn, Grier was more entertaining than ever as his character stumbled through some legitimate growth and introspection. Plus, as Ron emerged from his bypass anesthesia in the season finale, Grier's slap-happy delivery of a shocking question — "Where's my Joyce?" — capped the sophomore run flawlessly. — Rebecca Luther
Ethan Hawke, The Lowdown
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: Having an actor like Hawke at the center of a Sterlin Harjo series was a match made in TV heaven. As "truthstorian" Lee Raybon, the actor paralleled Harjo's neo-noir sensibility with a laidback, hangout-film vibe that only became frenetic when pressure was applied. While his character attempted to solve a local murder mystery, Hawke infused Lee with charm and a cool factor that helped him make inroads throughout his investigation, even in times when his nosy, slacker reputation preceded him. Watching Lee wiggle and squirm his way through sticky situations upped the entertainment value, and Hawke had us jonesing for more from the jump. — Nick Caruso
Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: We already knew about Rhys' tremendous dramatic talent after turns on shows like "The Americans" and "Perry Mason" — but it turns out he's got a gift for comedy, too. On Apple TV's breakout hit, Rhys stars as Tom Loftis, the mayor of Widow's Bay who finds he can no longer ignore his island town's haunted history. Along the way, he plays Tom with a carefully calibrated balance of skepticism and belief in the unsettling events unfolding around him, with Tom's incredulity teeing up many of the freshman season's funniest scenes. But Rhys has gotten plenty of chances to flex his dramatic muscles, too, as Tom comes to understand his role in bringing peace back to Widow's Bay. The show is a fascinating grab bag of different genres and tones, and Rhys has nailed every one of 'em. — R.L.
Tim Robinson, The Chair Company
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: Fans of Robinson's Netflix sketch show "I Think You Should Leave" are very familiar with his exasperated, hot-tempered persona, and he didn't disappoint in his surreal new HBO comedy, serving up lots of hilarious outbursts as stressed-out office worker Ron Trosper. But the half-hour format gave Robinson more room to explore the full dimensions of Ron's personality, and Robinson managed to make Ron's ridiculous quest to prove he's the victim of a grand conspiracy oddly endearing, adding shades of tenderness to his scenes with his family and his weird new friend Mike. We're still not sure if the conspiracy is real or all in Ron's head, but we're true believers when it comes to Robinson's immense comedic talents. — D.N.
Jason Segel, Shrinking
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: Segel's affability and talent were on full display in the Apple TV comedy's sharp third season. Despite his character Jimmy's struggle to move on following the loss of his wife, Tia, the actor's excellent timing and delivery still managed to bring the funny to new heights. And when dad Randy (played by Jeff Daniels) came around for Alice's graduation, the tense and awkward father/son relationship gave Segel more emotional material to contend with, highlighting the dramatic depths he's capable of, as well. But we love Jimmy best when he's embarrassing his daughter, charming Sofi with his adorkability, or even serving as the butt of his friend group's jokes. It's in those lighter, joyous moments where Segel truly shines. — N.C.
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: White's troubled chef Carmy tends to bury his feelings down deep on Hulu's restaurant dramedy, barreling right past his personal issues and pouring his turbulent emotions into his food. But in Season 4, Carmy actually took a moment to put the knife down and take a hard look at his life, and White was spectacular as Carmy came to terms with his traumatic past. He stood up and took real accountability for how he messed things up with Claire, as White shared some hauntingly intimate scenes with Molly Gordon. Then he went back to where it all started, spending time with his mother Donna and offering her grace for her many mistakes. He capped things off with a raw confrontation with Sydney and Richie as Carmy decided to step away from the restaurant, setting off an explosion of pain and resentment. White's performance is one that simmers but never boils over — and this year, it simmered to perfection. — D.N.
Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:
Outstanding Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees