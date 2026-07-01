X-Men '97 Brings Back Magneto's Long-Lost Daughter (And It's Not Scarlet Witch)

There might be flashy powers, classic costumes, and time-traveling chaos, but "X-Men '97" Season 2 also manages to be a superhero melodrama about families and lost siblings. While much of the focus this season is on Cable's (Chris Potter) backstory and the fight against Apocalypse (Ross Marquand), Episode 2, "A Force to Be Reckoned With," also brings back Magneto's (Matthew Waterson) long-lost daughter.

Magneto had more official children before a dubious mid-2010s comics retcon; these days, he just has one canonical daughter: Lorna Dane, aka Polaris. The green-haired mutant has magnetic powers similar to her father's. According to the comics, Lorna's mother, Suzanna Dane, had an affair with Magneto, and when her husband confronted her about it in front of Lorna, the anxiety triggered her powers and crashed the plane they all happened to be traveling on. Magneto used another mutant to wipe his daughter's mind of the incident, so she wasn't aware of her heritage until much later.

Polaris (Carolina Ravassa) appears in the second episode of "X-Men '97" Season 2 as part of X-Factor, the government team in charge of policing mutants. This puts X-Factor at odds with Cable and X-Force, and Polaris starts to question whether she wants to fight on behalf of gene-based authoritarianism.