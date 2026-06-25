The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev And Paul Wesley Reuniting In New Hulu Series You Deserve To Know

"Stelena" forever! Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, who previously starred as power couple Stefan and Elena on The CW's "The Vampire Diaries," are reuniting in a new drama currently in development at Hulu, Deadline reports.

Based on Aggie Blum Thompson's 2025 novel of the same name, "You Deserve to Know" tells the story of three tight-knit suburban couples whose world is turned upside down when one of their husbands is murdered. Per its official description, "a shocking trail of secrets is revealed" in the wake of that death, "and their friendship cracks wide open."

Dobrev will play Gwen and Wesley will play Scott, two of the neighbors who find themselves on opposite sides of the investigation, "leading to a collision course."

Brian Tanen ("Grand Hotel") will write "You Deserve to Know," executive-producing alongside Thompson, Unwell's Alex Cooper, Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan, Matt Kaplan, and Mina Lefevre.

Dobrev and Wesley spent six seasons (2009–2015) playing on-and-off lovers on "The Vampire Diaries," prior to Dobrev's departure from the series; Dobrev returned for the 2017 series finale, but her and Wesley's characters did not end up together.

Are you excited to see Dobrev and Wesley sharing your screen again? Drop a comment with your thoughts on "You Deserve to Know" below.