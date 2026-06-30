CBS Execs Didn't Understand One Of How I Met Your Mother's Long-Running Jokes

"How I Met Your Mother" turned 20 years old in 2025, and it still holds up, partly because of its string of long-running jokes between Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and the gang — whether it's Robin Scherbatsky (Colbie Smulders) being a Canadian teen pop star, or the military salute whenever a character uses "general" in a sentence. While the CBS show is one of the best sitcoms ever made, none of the gags was better than the supremely funny slap bet.

Before Robin's pop star past is uncovered in Season 2, Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) and Marshall Erickson (Jason Segel) bet they can discover what her secret is, agreeing that the winner gets to slap the loser. Ultimately, this escalates and Marshall has five slaps to use throughout the series. But CBS executives weren't keen on the concept.

In a retrospective feature about "How I Met Your Mother," writer Matt Kuhn told Entertainment Weekly, "The studios at the network were not excited about the slap bet as an idea. They were nervous about the silliness of it, and it's one of those things where you're like, 'Well that's what makes it fun is that it's so stupid.'" The slap bet last lasted from Season 2 in 2007 all the way until Season 8 in 2014.