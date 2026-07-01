The Marvel Comics That Inspired X-Men '97's Surprisingly Sympathetic Take On Apocalypse

This week on "X-Men '97," Apocalypse beats up an elephant. Under most circumstances, we could assume that one of the most murder-crazed global threats ever encountered by Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters is the unsympathetic aggressor, while the elephant — whose species associates him with beloved children's characters such as Babar and Dumbo — is an innocent victim. However, this extra-large elephant fights on behalf of nefarious despot Rama-Tut (John de Lancie), while Apocalypse — who goes by En Sabah Nur (Adetokumboh M'Cormack) at this point in the timeline, 3000 B.C.E. — battles to end slavery across Ancient Egypt.

Season 2 of the acclaimed Disney+ series fleshes out Apocalypse's origin story, lifting some key elements from the 1996 comics miniseries "Rise of Apocalypse" by Terry Kavanagh and Adam Pollina. When cartoon fans first meet the immortal butcher in "X-Men: The Animated Series" Season 1, Episode 9, "The Cure" (1993), Apocalypse preaches hyper-violent Darwinism and brainwashes folks into servitude. According to "X-Men '97," he didn't start out that way. Without the malign influence of Baal (Michael Dorn) — and, okay, fine, maybe also without the well-intended meddling of a time-displaced Magneto (Matthew Waterson) — Apocalypse might've been a chill dude.

"I can do more than just conquer the world," says Nur, having an optimistic moment in Season 2, Episode 3, "Rise of Apocalypse: Part I." "I can save it."