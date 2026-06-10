5 Most Heartbreaking X-Men: The Animated Series Scenes, Ranked

After premiering in 1992, "X-Men: The Animated Series" quickly earned a reputation as one of the best superhero cartoons of all time, delivering stunning fight scenes, jaw-dropping plot twists, and heartbreaking deaths.

"X-Men '97" continued that trend on Disney+, picking up from a cliffhanger left dangling at the end of the original show's fifth season. In subsequent episodes, "X-Men '97" explored the bigotry and discrimination faced by mutants and showed just how far the X-Men are willing to go to defend their loved ones. Arguably the show's most shocking moment saw Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) sacrifice himself to stop the mutant-hunting robot Master Mold (Eric Bauza).

Gambit's death was just one of many moments across both shows that tugged hard on the heartstrings — and we've ranked the most heartbreaking of all from "X-Men: The Animated Series."