TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Tatiana Maslany

THE PERFORMER | Tatiana Maslany

THE SHOW | Apple TV's "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed"

THE EPISODE | "Flighting" (June 24, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | Tatiana Maslany first grabbed our attention by playing a host of clones on "Orphan Black," demonstrating a breathtaking versatility as she inhabited a half-dozen different characters, all with wildly varying personalities. She plays just one character — single mom Paula — on her new Apple TV series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," but she took Paula through a stunning array of emotions this week, from joy to despair and everything in between as Paula struggled to keep her life together after a very violent bump in the road.

We picked up right where we left off, with Paula having just shot killer Dennis in the face, and Maslany was convincingly frazzled as a blood-spattered Paula rushed to clean herself up before returning to her soccer mom party like nothing had happened. (It was a mostly silent sequence, but the haunted look on Paula's face — and the extra-long hug she gave her daughter — said it all.) Later, Paula let her emotions come tumbling out during a sweaty aerobics class, unleashing a series of guttural screams and deranged laughs while assuring her fellow moms: "I'm great. I'm so great." (Maslany is an underrated comedic actress, and it's nice to see her get to tap into that side of herself in this series.)

But the whole ordeal also seemed to unlock a new confidence in Paula, and Maslany summoned a formidable courage as Paula confronted her boss about the promotion she'd been seeking, boldly locking eyes with her and informing her: "I deserve this promotion." (She didn't get a raise, but she got a new title, at least.) Life got back to some form of normal as Paula coached her daughter's soccer team, and she even agreed to a date with soccer dad Steve, with Maslany allowing a thin ray of sunlight to enter Paula's troubled mind. But as much as we enjoyed watching Paula dance around in her kitchen making a salad, our hearts dropped when the cops showed up at her door to arrest her for murder. The final indignity came when Paula was driven away in a cop car and could only watch as an innocent Steve arrived at her door for their date. In short, Paula has been through a lot — but Maslany has been masterful in guiding her through it, proving that she can find a full kaleidoscope of emotions even in just one person. — Dave Nemetz

Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...