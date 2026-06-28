The Obsession Actor Everyone Missed In Dutton Ranch
"Obsession" star Cooper Tomlinson was a humble YouTuber when he signed up for the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch." His character, Deputy Cecil Post, is minor player in the grand scheme of things, so don't be surprised if you haven't noticed him yet.
Cecil debuts in the show's premiere, appearing in the scene where Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) tends to an injured horse at the side of the road. The deputy is one of the cops tasked with informing the local drivers that they can't take that route before quipping that it isn't his job to shoot animals that don't seem destined to last.
Cecil's next appearance, in "Dutton Ranch" Episode 5, is more dramatic, though. He's part of the police raid that culminates with Dwight (Ray McKinnon) getting killed, but Cecil isn't the one who pulls the trigger.
While Tomlinson's role in the series is small, he's delighted to be part of the "Dutton Ranch" family. "The Yellowstone universe is one of my favorites so getting to work with Kelly Reilly and the Dutton Crew was very special," the actor wrote on Instagram shortly after the spin-off's debut. But will we see him in Season 2 now that he's a big horror star?
Obsession turned Cooper Tomlinson into an overnight success story
Cooper Tomlinson joining the "Yellowstone" universe coincided with "Obsession" blowing up. The horror hit has earned over $340 million worldwide on the back of a $1 million production budget, making it one of the most profitable movies of 2026. Tomlinson will reunite with "Obsession" director and longtime collaborator Curry Barker for the film "Anything But Ghosts." The actor also hopes to reprise the role of Deputy Cecil.
"Yeah, it was a very rewarding experience," he told The Hollywood Reporter about working on the "Yellowstone" spin-off. "On set, it was 105 degrees in the middle of a Fort Worth summer. Everyone was dying, and I was in full cop gear. But I had one of the best days ever getting to work with Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton. So I hope there's more down the line with that. We'll see."
It remains to be seen if Tomlinson will return to all that Texan mayhem. If he does, will the actor receive more screen time now that he's a far bigger star? Regardless of what the future holds, the fact he's expressed an interest in revisiting "Dutton Ranch" shows that the door is open.