The Obsession Actor Everyone Missed In Dutton Ranch

"Obsession" star Cooper Tomlinson was a humble YouTuber when he signed up for the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch." His character, Deputy Cecil Post, is minor player in the grand scheme of things, so don't be surprised if you haven't noticed him yet.

Cecil debuts in the show's premiere, appearing in the scene where Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) tends to an injured horse at the side of the road. The deputy is one of the cops tasked with informing the local drivers that they can't take that route before quipping that it isn't his job to shoot animals that don't seem destined to last.

Cecil's next appearance, in "Dutton Ranch" Episode 5, is more dramatic, though. He's part of the police raid that culminates with Dwight (Ray McKinnon) getting killed, but Cecil isn't the one who pulls the trigger.

While Tomlinson's role in the series is small, he's delighted to be part of the "Dutton Ranch" family. "The Yellowstone universe is one of my favorites so getting to work with Kelly Reilly and the Dutton Crew was very special," the actor wrote on Instagram shortly after the spin-off's debut. But will we see him in Season 2 now that he's a big horror star?