Dutton Ranch's Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser Address Season 1 Showrunner Exit: 'People Move On'

"Dutton Ranch" showrunner Chad Feehan rode off into the sunset after finishing Season 1. Rumor has it that some behind-the-scenes drama spurred his exit, but what have stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser had to say on the matter?

"Showrunners change all the time," Hauser told The Hollywood Reporter. "This business is about adapting. We've been doing this for a long time. Things change. People move on."

"It was a really difficult but really satisfying show to make. And so was Yellowstone," Reilly added. "So is anything worth making. We're all creative minds and we all work together and I'm so proud of that."

The aforementioned rumors claimed that Feehan's departure stemmed from him having friction with Hauser and Reilly. It was also alleged that Taylor Sheridan — the creator and overseer of the "Yellowstone" franchise — was unhappy with the former showrunner's work. However, these reports have yet to be verified or denied by anyone involved with the production of "Dutton Ranch" Season 1.