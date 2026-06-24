Dutton Ranch Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+

Beth and Rip are putting down roots in Rio Paloma: Paramount+ has renewed "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

"Dutton Ranch" stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser as "Yellowstone" favorites Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, shifting the action from Montana to Texas for a new adventure in the Lone Star State. New episodes air Fridays on Paramount+ (3 am ET) and Paramount Network (8 pm ET), with the season finale scheduled to drop on Friday, July 3.

"Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history, and we are thrilled to bring a whole new world to life with 'Dutton Ranch' for our subscribers around the world," says Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. "We're also incredibly grateful to our partners, including the teams at Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, for bringing this new series to life with such grit, heart and authenticity."

The series also stars Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson, the iron-fisted owner of the 10 Petal Ranch; Ed Harris as Everett McKinney, a kindly veteran/veterinarian who shares a romantic history with Beulah; Finn Little as Carter, Beth and Rip's adopted son; and Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana Jackson, Beulah's wild granddaughter and Carter's love interest.

Other key players include Jai Courtney as Rob-Will Jackson, Beulah's power-hungry son; Juan Pablo Raba as Joaquin Jackson Reyes, Beulah's adopted son and the family "fixer"; J.R. Villarreal as Azul Ramos, one of Beth and Rip's kindly ranch hands; and Marc Menchaca as Zachariah Moss, a ranch hand looking to make up for his checkered past.