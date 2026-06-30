Everybody Hates Chris' Sequel Series Deserved Better

If the sequel to "Everybody Hates Chris" had taken the standard revival approach of shows like "Malcolm in the Middle," it would've reintroduced Chris (Tyler James Williams) as an adult, aging the character up with his actor. Instead, the series switched its format into animation. "I wanted to trap Chris in this period of time where he's still a Black Charlie Brown, before his road to fame begins," the new show's creator Sanjay Shah told IndieWire. "Everybody Hates Chris" has been praised as a great coming-of-age series, and Shah's approach allowed it to stay in that genre.

Shah said animation also made it easier to ramp up the original series' zany humor: "Even if it's just all of a sudden the backdrop goes away and it's a color card expressing emotion, we can do things in animation that we couldn't otherwise."

Despite Shah's unique spin on the revival format, it's not clear if "Everybody Still Hates Chris" will ever make it to a second season. Paramount has not made any announcements about the show in the past year, and the final 10 episodes of the show's 20-episode production order have never been released on any American streaming service as of this writing.