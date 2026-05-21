15 Best Coming-Of-Age TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

You wouldn't necessarily expect Moira Walley-Beckett, who cut her teeth writing for "Breaking Bad" and went down in television history as the author of its ultra-dark best episode "Ozymandias," to create a sweet, family-friendly take on Lucy Maud Montgomery's "Anne of Green Gables" as one of her follow-up projects. But give a watch to "Anne with an E," and, for all its warmth, it comes into focus as a work of television clearly hailing from the same inquisitive, empathetic, and fearlessly hard-hitting creative place as Walley-Beckett's "Breaking Bad" contributions.

The utterly note-perfect Amybeth McNulty stars as Anne Shirley in this Canadian-produced three-season adaptation of Montgomery's 1908 novel, which retains stringent faithfulness to the spirit of the source material but isn't afraid to update its plotting and sociological purview in numerous bracing ways. Watching Anne grow up and get to know the world alongside her friends in the fictional late-19th-century town of Avonlea is an experience like no other — at once shocking and sobering in the forthrightness with which we're made to face dark period-accurate realities, and brimming with the very same infectious optimism, curiosity, and earnestness that its embattled protagonist brandishes as her superpowers of choice.