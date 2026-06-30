Why Smallville Only Showed Tom Welling In Superman's Iconic Costume Once

Before the pilot for "Smallville" was filmed, series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar established a strong foundation regarding their story of young Clark Kent: "No flights, no tights." While some may have dismissed the idea of never featuring Superman's iconic suit in the series until the end, this decision helped quell the fears of Tom Welling, who was initially hesitant to take on the "Smallville" role due to his uncertainty of having to run around in the Man of Steel's red cape and trunks.

The decision to keep Welling out of the Superman suit until the very last moment of the series was part of its modus operandi from the very beginning. Miller explained to Collider that the goal never changed. "Ultimately, in our own heads, we had an ending that we wanted. The last moment of the show would be him putting on the suit and flying off into his future and destiny." While practical budget concerns played a factor, these constraints allowed the series to maintain a somewhat grounded feel, emphasizing the coming-of-age of Clark before he became the quintessential red-caped American hero.