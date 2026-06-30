Why Smallville Only Showed Tom Welling In Superman's Iconic Costume Once
Before the pilot for "Smallville" was filmed, series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar established a strong foundation regarding their story of young Clark Kent: "No flights, no tights." While some may have dismissed the idea of never featuring Superman's iconic suit in the series until the end, this decision helped quell the fears of Tom Welling, who was initially hesitant to take on the "Smallville" role due to his uncertainty of having to run around in the Man of Steel's red cape and trunks.
The decision to keep Welling out of the Superman suit until the very last moment of the series was part of its modus operandi from the very beginning. Miller explained to Collider that the goal never changed. "Ultimately, in our own heads, we had an ending that we wanted. The last moment of the show would be him putting on the suit and flying off into his future and destiny." While practical budget concerns played a factor, these constraints allowed the series to maintain a somewhat grounded feel, emphasizing the coming-of-age of Clark before he became the quintessential red-caped American hero.
Why saving the iconic suit helped preserve the main appeal of Smallville
Keeping Tom Welling's Clark Kent out of his suit was not a creative gimmick — it was integral to the identity of "Smallville" from the jump. Although the expected fantastical elements of DC Comics were still incorporated, the series utilized character development for its appeal rather than metahuman spectacle. Featuring the suit earlier would have helped the series in its marketing, but the creative discipline of the showrunners avoided that temptation, ultimately reflecting the type of comic book series that "Smallville" creators believe would not be able to get made today.
The laser-focus on Clark's coming-of-age is what kept audiences following his story for its 10-season run, even if fans were increasingly eager to see Welling suit up and take flight. This would thankfully pay off in the "Smallville" finale when Clark did the signature shirt-opening gesture, revealing his "S" emblem and finally becoming Superman. This catharsis is the ultimate reward for viewers who were initially attracted to "Smallville" due to the "super" elements, but stayed tuned in primarily to see Clark become the truly good "man" that made the character such an icon for generations.