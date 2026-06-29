The Office Season 5 Episode That Was Treated As The Hit Sitcom's Second Pilot

As the saying goes, you only get one chance to make a first impression — unless, of course, you're the crew behind "The Office," who decided to "re-pilot" their show midway through its fifth season.

The idea came about when NBC decided that "The Office" would take the coveted spot immediately following Super Bowl XLIII in 2009. In an interview with Vulture, writer Halsted Sullivan said it gave the series a unique opportunity. "We were tasked with making it a stand-alone episode but making it something that fans who have been along for the ride all five seasons could enjoy, but also people who tuned in to the show for the first time would be able to enjoy," he said. "Greg [Daniels, producer] ... was like, 'Look, this is our opportunity to sort of re-pilot the show and introduce a whole new group of people to 'The Office.' It's very important to have a really grabby opening.'"

Eventually, they settled on the idea of Dwight staging a fire drill. "Greg was in a place where he was like, 'We need it to be bigger and crazier,'" said writer Anthony Farrell. "We just started adding all sorts of crazy s*** happening with the mayhem and the melee." The result was one of the show's best cold open scenes.