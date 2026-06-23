15 Best Cold Opens In TV Show History, Ranked

The cold open has been around since the very beginning of television, slowly becoming a surefire way to grab an audience's attention at the very start of a program. What better way to get audiences to stay through the opening credits (and possibly a commercial break) than with a quick scene that gets them to lean forward, laugh, or wonder what could happen next?

Since the cold open became a staple of formulaic television structure, it's survived the medium's transition to streaming. Depending on the type of show you're watching, what makes or breaks a cold open can also vary. Some sitcoms employ a funny character moment unrelated to the rest of the episode, while some of the best TV episodes of all time feature jaw-dropping reveals right at the start of the episode. These 15 cold opens span a wide variety of shows and do the same thing extremely well: Have us clamoring to watch more.