Why Netflix Didn't Want To Add Agent Carter To Its Marvel Lineup After ABC Canceled It

The TV side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn't always confined to streaming. At one point, Marvel's "Agent Carter" had an enthusiastic but relatively limited following on primetime network TV. ABC canceled the series after two seasons in 2016 due to low viewing figures. It was especially disappointing since the writers gave star Hayley Atwell plenty of room to explore Peggy Carter's character. But Netflix twisted the knife in deeper by refusing to add the post-World War II spy thriller to its line of Marvel shows from that era, which included street-level series like "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones."

Netflix reportedly wasn't interested in picking up superhero shows from other networks, as former CEO Ted Sarandos told Entertainment Weekly in 2016: "We're looking for truly original brands to own and in that Marvel space we already have [original comic book shows]."

"Agent Carter" definitely has a distinctly family-friendly vibe to it compared to the dark and gritty Marvel Netflix shows. To be fair, though, it wasn't as if fans were suddenly asking for Peggy Carter to miraculously show up on "The Punisher" — they just wanted the story to continue.