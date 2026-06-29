Who Was Phyllis Gilliam? The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Tribute Explained

The penultimate episode of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2 poignantly honors Phyllis Gilliam, though not many viewers are likely to recognize her name or know about her involvement on the Paramount+ sitcom.

Season 2, Episode 21 aired on May 21 and ended by displaying an "In loving memory" message for Gilliam, who was born on January 26, 1959 and passed away on March 23, 2026. A crew member who worked on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Gilliam was part of the costumes department as a supervisor. Before that, Gilliam had a track record of working on comedy series in a similar role. She was credited on two episodes of the Netflix sitcom "The Upshaws" in 2025 and contributed to the TBS show "Miracle Workers" in 2023. Moreover, Gilliam served as the costume supervisor of ABC's "Home Economics" throughout the entirety of the comedy's run from 2021 to 2023.

Gilliam's other noteworthy TV ventures include managing costumes on Marvel's "Agent Carter" Season 2 in 2016 and, in the same year, working on ABC's crime drama "Legends" — which was Gilliam's first-ever production job, according to her IMDb page.