What To Watch Tuesday: Tyler Perry's Ruthless Returns, AGT Celebrates Independence Day, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" is back, "America's Got Talent" gets festive, and the FIFA World Cup continues.
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Showtimes for June 30, 2026
Tyler Perry's Ruthless
Season 6 premiere: Ruth devises a plan with Zane and Joan to win The Highest's favor; Eli, George, and Desiree are desperate to flee the Rakudushis woods.
Zatima
Belinda is shaking after she arrives at her shop broken into; a detective questions Tony and Zac at the barbershop about the night of the murder.
FIFA World Cup
- Ivory Coast vs. Norway (1 p.m.)
- France vs. Sweden (5 p.m.)
- Mexico vs. Ecuador (9 p.m.)
America's Got Talent
As part of a 4th of July celebration, the talent show revisits some of its best moments.
In the City
Lindsay and Kenny spark an unexpected bond; Kyle gets some advice from Carl; Yvonne and Nick's wedding dinner unravels as underlying tensions erupt at the table.
Presidential 1776 Award
The national final brings top high school civics students to the White House to compete for $250,000 in scholarships by testing their knowledge of the Constitution, America's founding principles, and key moments in U.S. history.
Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story
The documentary chronicles the life of the spirited, anything-goes New York City public access host — a woman who defied expectations and remains a pioneer in the world of content creation and a cult icon.
Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War
The film explores the heroic stories of enslaved and freed Black Americans who fought to define democracy and ensure their liberty through the Revolutionary War; talking heads include Leslie Alexander, Danielle Allen, Edward Ayers, Christopher L. Brown, and Woody Holton.
Lot Patrol
Series premiere: The mockumentary follows a mismatched squad of eccentric security guards as they patrol the chaotic backlot of a major Hollywood studio; DeRay Davis, Darius McCrary, Skeet Carter, Tamera Kissen, and T.K. Kirkland star.
Password
Ice-T and Jimmy Fallon pair up with contestants and face off over two games.