WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: Silo Returns, Dutton Ranch Wraps, America 250 Celebrations Begin, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, July 3, 2026 Apple TV

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Silo" is back for Season 3, "Dutton Ranch" finishes its freshman run, and Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host a live countdown to America's 250th birthday.  

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for July 3, 2026

ET

Cape Fear

Apple TV

The Bowdens deal with their new neighbor; Natalie begins to question her past; the family takes a trip.

The Chi

Paramount+

Tiff attempts to quiet Kiesha's worries as Emmett faces a difficult choice.

Dutton Ranch

Paramount+

Season 1 finale: Rip and Beth confront escalating danger as secrets surface in Beulah’s herd, sparking a standoff and pulling their family into a fight that threatens everything they’ve tried to hold together.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy

HBO Max NEW TO STREAMING

The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace, but when she shockingly returns eight years later, what should be a joyful reunion soon turns into a living nightmare; Jack Reynor and Laia Costa star. 

Project Hail Mary

Prime Video

A science teacher (Ryan Gosling) must solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out in order to save everything on Earth from extinction; Ken Leung and Lionel Boyce co-star.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Paramount+

The seven qualifying queens return to compete in the semifinals. 

Silo

Apple TV

Season 3 premiere: New mayor Juliette can’t remember anything from her time outside — or her past.

The Simpsons: Simpsley

Disney+ EXCLUSIVE NEW EPISODE

When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she's tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle; but there's a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner's clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. 

Star City

Apple TV PENULTIMATE EPISODE

A new power structure in Star City tests loyalties.

Sugar

Apple TV

Danny gets a lead on Ji; back at the Del, Sugar finds himself with a new admirer.

Summer's Last Resort

Tubi MOVIE PREMIERE

A high-strung teen (Violet McGraw) sees her vacation take a turn when she's trapped with her free-spirited mother (Sophia Bush) and the mother's try-hard boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell) — who also happens to be her vice principal.

ET

Independence Day

FX

You have three chances to catch the Will Smith classic on basic cable — at 8 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. — or you can stream it on Hulu or Tubi. 

ET

FIFA World Cup

Fox/Telemundo THREE MATCHES

  • Australia vs. Egypt (2 p.m.)
  • Argentina vs. Cape Verde (6 p.m.)
  • Colombia vs. Ghana (9:30 p.m.)
ET

A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration

PBS

Performers include Alan Jackson, Angel Blue, Carly Pearce, Chicago, Kool & The Gang, Patti LaBelle, the cast of Broadway's "Just in Time" (Matthew Magnusson, Olivia Holt, and Carrie St. Louis), Trace Adkins, and Jack Everly and the National Symphony Orchestra; Alfonso Ribeiro hosts.

Independence Eve Live With Anderson & Andy

CNN

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen count down live to America's 250th birthday from Times Square, culminating in a midnight ball drop.

ET

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Starz

Raq's war with Kanan, Breeze, and Stefano grows increasingly violent; Kanan's deception of Tiana escalates; Jukebox's misstep leaves her under threat.

ET

Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness

HBO

Meriwether Lewis shares news of his upcoming travels with his long-suffering wife; Larry presses George Washington for answers.

The Listeners

Starz

Claire finally loses herself in the Hum.

ET

Disney Celebrates America: America the Beautiful

ABC

Anchor David Muir takes viewers on a guided tour inside the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

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