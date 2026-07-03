What To Watch Friday: Silo Returns, Dutton Ranch Wraps, America 250 Celebrations Begin, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Silo" is back for Season 3, "Dutton Ranch" finishes its freshman run, and Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host a live countdown to America's 250th birthday.
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Showtimes for July 3, 2026
Cape Fear
The Bowdens deal with their new neighbor; Natalie begins to question her past; the family takes a trip.
The Chi
Tiff attempts to quiet Kiesha's worries as Emmett faces a difficult choice.
Dutton Ranch
Season 1 finale: Rip and Beth confront escalating danger as secrets surface in Beulah’s herd, sparking a standoff and pulling their family into a fight that threatens everything they’ve tried to hold together.
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace, but when she shockingly returns eight years later, what should be a joyful reunion soon turns into a living nightmare; Jack Reynor and Laia Costa star.
Project Hail Mary
A science teacher (Ryan Gosling) must solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out in order to save everything on Earth from extinction; Ken Leung and Lionel Boyce co-star.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The seven qualifying queens return to compete in the semifinals.
Silo
Season 3 premiere: New mayor Juliette can’t remember anything from her time outside — or her past.
The Simpsons: Simpsley
When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she's tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle; but there's a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner's clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley.
Star City
A new power structure in Star City tests loyalties.
Sugar
Danny gets a lead on Ji; back at the Del, Sugar finds himself with a new admirer.
Summer's Last Resort
A high-strung teen (Violet McGraw) sees her vacation take a turn when she's trapped with her free-spirited mother (Sophia Bush) and the mother's try-hard boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell) — who also happens to be her vice principal.
Independence Day
You have three chances to catch the Will Smith classic on basic cable — at 8 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. — or you can stream it on Hulu or Tubi.
FIFA World Cup
- Australia vs. Egypt (2 p.m.)
- Argentina vs. Cape Verde (6 p.m.)
- Colombia vs. Ghana (9:30 p.m.)
A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration
Performers include Alan Jackson, Angel Blue, Carly Pearce, Chicago, Kool & The Gang, Patti LaBelle, the cast of Broadway's "Just in Time" (Matthew Magnusson, Olivia Holt, and Carrie St. Louis), Trace Adkins, and Jack Everly and the National Symphony Orchestra; Alfonso Ribeiro hosts.
Independence Eve Live With Anderson & Andy
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen count down live to America's 250th birthday from Times Square, culminating in a midnight ball drop.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Raq's war with Kanan, Breeze, and Stefano grows increasingly violent; Kanan's deception of Tiana escalates; Jukebox's misstep leaves her under threat.
Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness
Meriwether Lewis shares news of his upcoming travels with his long-suffering wife; Larry presses George Washington for answers.
The Listeners
Claire finally loses herself in the Hum.
Disney Celebrates America: America the Beautiful
Anchor David Muir takes viewers on a guided tour inside the Statue of Liberty in New York City.