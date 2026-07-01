X-Men '97's Newest Summers Family Member Explained

The Summers family tree can look about as complicated as the multiverse itself, and another branch appears in the "X-Men '97" Season 2 premiere, "Days of Past Future." In the far-flung year 3960 A.D., which is ruled by Apocalypse (Ross Marquand), we're introduced to the mysterious Mother Askani. In the comics, Mother Askani is Rachel Summers – the daughter of Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) from an alternate timeline, which makes her Cable's (Chris Potter) sister ... kind of.

Mother Askani provides a condensed explanation of her backstory when she tells Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith): "I hail from a hell that would make you call this one heaven. But even in the darkest timeline, you never relent." Presumably, the "darkest timeline" she refers to is the world of Earth-811, where the original "Days of Future Past" story takes place.

In this reality, Sentinels eradicate mutants and all other superbeings aside from a handful of survivors. Rachel, Wolverine, and Kate (fka Kitty) Pryde are members of an underground resistance, and Rachel uses her powers to send Kate's consciousness to the past to prevent a political assassination that leads to their miserable present. Eventually, Rachel herself winds up moving across time and space and landing on Earth-616, the main Marvel Universe, where she remains for many years and adventures.