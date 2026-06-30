Taylor Sheridan Reveals The Original Plan For Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Exit

The "Yellowstone" universe was forever altered by the death of family patriarch John Dutton in the show's fifth and final season, but fans of the Paramount Network drama may be surprised to learn that Kevin Costner's character was originally supposed to exit much earlier.

"Kevin was only supposed to be in the first three seasons," series creator Taylor Sheridan reveals in a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. "That was in his contract. In my mind, that's when his youngest son takes over, and then we have to watch [them] lose that ranch, or not lose the ranch, whatever the case is going to be."

As Sheridan tells it, Costner was "ready to go" by the end of Season 3, "but the network was so scared of not having Kevin be a part of it. He had other things he wanted to do, but he stayed on for another two seasons, and that was just because the show was such behemoth. It was such a huge hit that the notion of giving up a hit before it had run out of juice to squeeze is very foreign to a network."

"Finally, Kevin hit a point where he's like, 'I gotta do my own thing,'" Sheridan explains. "We had originally conceived it together that it was three seasons, and then the baton is handed. I thought it wouldn't have been better for the show because we had tried to tread water for a bit there. I think it was pretty evident."

Costner then helmed his own $100 million Western dream project, "Horizon: An American Saga," which made just $38.7 million. In addition to starring in the project, Costner was also its director, producer, and co-writer.