12 Yellowstone Storylines That Didn't Go Anywhere

"Yellowstone" may have been a critical darling and cultural phenomenon, but it occasionally behaved like a drunken cowboy who was too hungover to remember the previous night's events. Over the course of five seasons, Taylor Sheridan's modern Western introduced a slew of compelling ideas — assassination attempts, bizarre spiritual visions, even dinosaur bones — only to forget them faster than a bad date.

We're not necessarily complaining. When "Yellowstone" hit, it hit harder than a Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) punch to the face. But for every well-executed twist that threatened the livelihood of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and company, another thread simply vanished, never to be mentioned again — like, ever.

Granted, these discarded plot points weren't always pivotal. Some served as filler, beefing up thinner storylines or adding nuance to a character or two. Still, for a show as tightly written as "Yellowstone," you'd think Sheridan would exercise a little more caution, or at least find a clever way to resolve these ideas before dumping them at the Train Station. At any rate, it's time to grab a lasso, maybe a guitar, and take a gander at the following 12 "Yellowstone" storylines that went nowhere.