Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In Every Episode Of NCIS: Origins Season 3

Fans of Leroy Jethro Gibbs are in for a season-long treat.

Mark Harmon will appear as the elder version of his "NCIS" character in every episode of the upcoming "NCIS: Origins" Season 3, TVLine has learned.

Harmon, who also executive-produces and narrates the prequel series, will be on screen in conjunction with a present-day mystery tied to his time at Camp Pendleton in the 1990s.

The TV vet played Gibbs for more than 18 seasons on NCIS. Harmons signed off in Season 19 when Gibbs chose to stay in a remote part of Alaska rather than return to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Austin Stowell plays a younger Gibbs in "NCIS: Origins." Harmon previously showed up as the elder iteration of the character in the "NCIS: Origins" series premiere and in the prequel's November 2025 crossover with "NCIS."