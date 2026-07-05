The Prisoner Fans Were So Angry About The Finale That One Star Went Into Hiding

The surreal world of "The Prisoner" brought a radical new kind of storytelling to television, keeping audiences guessing until the very end –- an end that left some viewers so outraged, the series' star had to hide from his fans.

"The Prisoner" was created by Patrick McGoohan, who also starred on the British sci-fi series as Number Six: a former spy, now imprisoned in a strange village. Here, he lived among other numbered prisoners, all trapped under the watchful eye of the villainous Number One, who remained anonymous until the show's final episode. While "The Prisoner" only lasted one season, the series' absurdism kept fans desperate for answers as to what exactly was going on in the Village, and the true identity of Number One.

When the series finale, "Fall Out," aired in February 1968, the mysterious Number One was finally confronted and unmasked by Number Six, only to reveal that he had Number Six's face. The villain fled, never to be seen again, while Number Six finally broke free and returned to a home with the same distinctive sort of automatic door seen throughout the Village.

Audiences were in an uproar. "Everyone wanted to know who Number One was," McGoohan said ten years after "The Prisoner" concluded. "When they did finally see it, there was a near-riot, and I was going to be lynched." In Phil Norman's "A History of Television In 100 Programmes," McGoohan was quoted as saying, "I had to go and hide myself in case I got killed."