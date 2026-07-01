What To Watch Wednesday: Canceled Brilliant Minds Ends, Legally Blonde Prequel Debuts, X-Men '97 Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: NBC's "Brilliant Minds" scrubs out, Prime Video's "Legally Blonde" prequel debuts, and Disney+'s "X-Men '97" is back.
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Showtimes for July 1, 2026
Abandoned
The six-part docuseries delves into a real-life story of three children aged two, four, and six who were found abandoned at a city train station. They were unable to explain who they were, who their parents were, or why they were there — but 40 years later, they set out to uncover the truth.
Christmas at Sea
Season 2 premiere: The Hallmark Christmas Cruise kicks off with festive fun, as passengers meet new friends and their favorite stars, beginning their journey to a magical Christmas at sea.
Elle
Series premiere: The "Legally Blonde" prequel centers on high school–aged Elle Woods (played by Lexi Minetree), exploring the experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman audiences came to know and love.
Enola Holmes 3
Adventure follows Millie Bobby Brown's Det. Enola Holmes to Malta, where her plans to tie the knot unravel when Sherlock's disappearance plunges her into a perilous new case.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Paula hits rock bottom, but can't let the investigation go; Rudy suspects Geri is keeping secrets.
The Oval
Agent Isaac moves an important piece on the chess board.
Worst Neighbor Ever
The four-part docuseries details true stories of neighbors gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violent retribution.
X-Men '97
Season 2 premiere: Forge and Bishop launch an ambitious plan to rescue the X-Men who have been scattered through time.
FIFA World Cup
- England vs. Congo DR (12 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo)
- Belgium vs. Senegal (4 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo)
- United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (8 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo)
Brilliant Minds
Series finale: Wolf and Josh's relationship is tested; Carol and Thorne deal with a medical mystery; Van returns and helps Ericka and Dana through their own personal crises.
The Valley
Kristen faces backlash; Danny and Nia clash; a sudden ER visit shocks the group.
Next Gen NYC
Ariana and Georgia struggle to put their exes in the past; Ava, Emira, and Riley host a work event, but the guest list becomes a point of contention.