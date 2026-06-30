All 5 Seasons Of The Bear, Ranked

"The Bear" has served its final meal — but which season has lingered on our taste buds the longest?

Hulu's Emmy-winning kitchen dramedy wrapped up its five-season run last week, with Carmy proudly telling Sydney their restaurant earned not one but two Michelin stars (!) before he embarked on a new career by interviewing as an intern at an architectural firm. (For more, check out our full series finale recap here.) Across five seasons, "The Bear" gave us plenty of emotional moments along with plenty of delectable dishes. But looking back, some of those seasons stood out above the others.

So we're taking a hard look at the full menu of "The Bear" and ranking all five seasons, pinpointing the episodes and moments that made each season special. Grab some silverware and join us as we dive in — and be sure to hit the comments to give us your personal ranking of all five seasons. (It's just a matter of taste, after all.)