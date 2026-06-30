All 5 Seasons Of The Bear, Ranked
"The Bear" has served its final meal — but which season has lingered on our taste buds the longest?
Hulu's Emmy-winning kitchen dramedy wrapped up its five-season run last week, with Carmy proudly telling Sydney their restaurant earned not one but two Michelin stars (!) before he embarked on a new career by interviewing as an intern at an architectural firm. (For more, check out our full series finale recap here.) Across five seasons, "The Bear" gave us plenty of emotional moments along with plenty of delectable dishes. But looking back, some of those seasons stood out above the others.
So we're taking a hard look at the full menu of "The Bear" and ranking all five seasons, pinpointing the episodes and moments that made each season special. Grab some silverware and join us as we dive in — and be sure to hit the comments to give us your personal ranking of all five seasons. (It's just a matter of taste, after all.)
5. Season 3
It's a testament to the overall high quality of "The Bear" that even its least satisfying season still had a few standout moments. We loved getting a closer look at Tina's backstory (and getting to spend more time with Jon Bernthal's Mikey) in "Napkins," and Natalie's childbirth journey with her mom Donna by her side in "Ice Chips" was some of the best work Abby Elliott and Jamie Lee Curtis did in the whole series.
But the rest of Season 3 felt like a souped-up sports car spinning its wheels in the mud, leaving big questions unanswered and major storylines unresolved in favor of beautifully shot but ultimately empty navel-gazing. (We heard a lot about the restaurant's big newspaper review but never got to see what it said; Sydney fretted about another job offer but never made a decision.) As much as we enjoyed certain moments in Season 3, you could literally skip from Season 2 to Season 4 and not miss much, story-wise — and that might be the biggest indictment of all.
4. Season 5
Let's start at the end: The series finale was a supremely satisfying, deeply emotional hour that gave us the kind of narrative closure we were craving — although we still think Carmy's job interview skills could use some work — and the penultimate episode, "Caramel," with the entire restaurant staff coming together to pull off an impossible night of service, was "The Bear" at its very best: genuinely funny, nail-bitingly tense, and ultimately life-affirming.
The first seven episodes, though, were told all in one day nearly in real time, "The Pitt"-style, with the staff of The Bear preparing for that night of service, and the format made the final season feel frustratingly narrow, cutting out all the side characters and outside adventures that made the show great in favor of repetitive storylines about the Faks and "air rights" that led nowhere. Season 5 played more like an elongated single episode than a full season of TV, and as such, stands as a somewhat underwhelming goodbye to a truly stellar series. (This season does get bonus points, though, for the standalone episode "Gary," an illuminating detour featuring powerhouse performances from Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal as feuding pals Richie and Mikey.)
3. Season 1
We go back to where it all began, with celebrated fine-dining chef Carmy Berzatto returning to take over his family's Chicago sandwich shop after the sudden death of his brother Mikey. Season 1 flew way under the radar at first, unceremoniously dropping all at once on Hulu in the middle of summer, and was more of a pure comedy than subsequent seasons. (Who could forget the Ecto Cooler accidentally spiked with Xanax?) The show was still finding its footing in many ways, with characters like Sydney and Richie just starting to develop.
But the standout episode "Review," where the kitchen struggled with an avalanche of lunch orders, gave a hint of what was to come and tapped into the pulse-pounding anxiety that would become the show's hallmark, and Jeremy Allen White established himself as one of TV's top performers with Carmy's achingly vulnerable speech to an Al-Anon support group in the season finale. It wasn't quite the show it would become yet, but Season 1 certainly gave us a taste that left us wanting more.
2. Season 4
After the letdown that was Season 3, "The Bear" made a triumphant return to form the following season, pushing the story forward with fresh urgency — Uncle Jimmy literally put a ticking clock in Carmy's kitchen counting down the minutes until the money ran out — and getting back in touch with what made the show so good in the first place. (Namely, the personal relationships of the restaurant staff and the vivid emotional authenticity the show observed them with.)
There wasn't much time for navel-gazing as Season 4 dove into the biggest unresolved storylines, with Carmy finding some form of resolution with his old flame Claire and Richie making peace with his ex-wife Tiff's new marriage. It also delivered the standalone episodes that have become this show's bread and butter, with Sydney visiting her cousin for a hilarious hair appointment in "Worms" and Tiff's wedding bringing the whole Berzatto clan together for a typically chaotic celebration in "Bears." This may be a controversial opinion, but I even prefer Season 4 to the first season, just because the characters had evolved to the point by then where we were fully invested in their journeys — and that investment paid off.
1. Season 2
Here, we arrive at the best season "The Bear" gave us: the breathtaking sophomore run that proved the first season was merely an appetizer. In fact, Season 2 improved on its predecessor by going deeper and leaning into the raw emotional resonance that made this show truly special.
The season had a clean, focused narrative structure, with Carmy turning the family sandwich shop into a fine-dining restaurant, and we learned so much about the characters watching them pull together to make that dream a reality. (This is where Carmy and Sydney's bond, so key to the show's success, really took hold.) We also got to see a different side of Carmy in his romantic rekindling with Molly Gordon's Claire, set to a dreamy R.E.M. soundtrack. (Some fans will surely roll their eyes at this, but I'm firmly pro-Claire, if only because she introduced us to a Carmy that isn't "yelling angsty chef.")
Then there were the glorious standalone episodes: Sydney's delectable Chicago food tour in "Sundae," Richie's transformation from foul-mouthed screw-up to polished restaurant host in "Forks," and especially the star-studded holiday dinner chaos of "Fishes." (Those last two have to rank among the top five "Bear" episodes ever, right?) They weren't just pointless detours, either; they enriched our understanding of the characters and made it all the more satisfying when they joined forces to open the doors of The Bear for the first time. After that? We never wanted to leave.
Which season of "The Bear" ranks as your favorite? Give us your take in the comments below.