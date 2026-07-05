Every Episode Of The 2008 Knight Rider Series Featured Val Kilmer In An Uncredited Role

When NBC revived the '80s classic "Knight Rider" in 2008, audiences heard a very familiar voice coming from KITT's dashboard. Even if you didn't blink during the credits, though, you would have missed Val Kilmer's name — because it was never there.

The 2008 series, which kicked things off with a TV movie that served as a backdoor pilot, was a modern-day sequel to the beloved 1982 original. While the first version of KITT had been a modified 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am (voiced by William Daniels), the sequel series revived him as a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR. The plot follows Michael Knight's estranged son, Mike Traceur (Justin Bruening), as he's recruited to follow in his father's footsteps and fight crime alongside his superpowered vehicle.

Even though he brought KITT to life across the entire single-season run of "Knight Rider," Kilmer remained uncredited for his performance. Why? "Knight Rider" fans on Reddit have suggested that it may have been an homage to Daniels, who also chose to be uncredited as KITT during his time working on the original series.