Netflix Deleted One Of Its Best Animated Series — And The Ending Is Impossible To Watch Now
No TV show is safe in the streaming age. With licensing agreements between studios and platforms frequently fickle at best, shows can disappear seemingly overnight, leaving no trace or official archive. That fate has come for "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power," the Netflix reboot of the classic '80s cartoon, created by queer sci-fi/fantasy maestro ND Stevenson. It was one of the best fantasy shows streaming on Netflix, but is now gone.
"She-Ra" ended in 2020 after a five-season run, and was removed from Netflix in February 2026, when the streamer's licensing agreement with DreamWorks to exclusively distribute the show expired. In olden times, that wouldn't have been a big deal, as fans could simply buy DVD copies of the series. But, as "She-Ra" was labeled a "Netflix Original," it never received a full physical or video-on-demand release. Although the first three seasons were released on DVD back in 2019, the last two never were, now added to the growing catalog of "lost media" since physical media has begun to die out.
Any such loss is a hard pill to swallow, but there's extra insult to the injury of "She-Ra" vanishing. The show's impact as a bastion of queer storytelling is hard to overemphasize, turning a longstanding property designed to sell toys into a complex, joyful celebration of love being true to oneself. It also isn't the only queer cartoon to fall through the cracks over the last several years — a trend makes the loss all the more frustrating.
Why did She-Ra get removed from Netflix?
There are clear legal reasons for the disappearance of "She-Ra," but that hardly makes its erasure any easier for fans who found solace in the world of the show. While the "Netflix Originals" label might seem like a full declaration of ownership, this is rarely the case. As series creator ND Stevenson explained on X, formerly Twitter, in December 2025, "Unfortunately, we've known about this for a while, and it's already happened to several other DreamWorks shows as their licenses with Netflix expire."
The most notable prior example referenced by Stevenson was "Voltron: Legendary Defender," another DreamWorks animated series celebrated for its animation and queer representation, which left Netflix at the end of 2024 for the same reason. That series finally received a full-series DVD release earlier this year, which is currently available. But it took nearly a year and a half before fans could properly access the show's last two seasons again, which, like "She-Ra," had never been available outside of Netflix streaming.
Other queer animated series of late have suffered similar fates as "She-Ra." "Infinity Train," counted by some as one of the best Cartoon Network shows of all time, was moved to HBO Max midway through its run, before getting canceled and then deleted from that streaming platform in 2022 after Warner Bros. merged with Discovery. In this case, the company owned all the rights for the series, leaving fans and industry experts speculating that the removals were cost-cutting moves meant to kill residuals to the shows' creators. Even though the "She-Ra" disappearance is a bit easier to understand, it's still one more strike in what's becoming a long barrage of erased content.
Could She-Ra come back after being removed from Netflix?
For fans who saw "She-Ra" as an escape, or a defiant burst of color and light against a media landscape rapidly shrinking away from queer stories and storytellers, things feel pretty bleak right now. But if the show taught us anything, it's that hope can't be killed, and there is reason to hope that the series could be made fully available down the line.
The full-series "Voltron" DVD release is the brightest light in that regard. The team behind that show also made a statement on Facebook in 2024 addressing the removal, in which they claimed that the still-unreleased live-action "Voltron" movie being produced by Amazon MGM Studios had nothing to do with the license lapsing. Hopefully, this means that the She-Ra tease at the end of Amazon's recent "Master of the Universe" movie also won't have any impact on the likelihood of a physical "She-Ra" release.
If the "Voltron" timeline is any indication, though, we may be waiting a while, and there's no guarantee that a physical "She-Ra" release will come. Currently, the DreamWorks site still links out to a dead Netflix page as the place to watch "She-Ra," with no nod to the expiration. "I hope that 'She-Ra' will find a new home and be released in full on DVD," ND Stevenson wrote on X back in December. "I'm not sure that it will. As is often the way with queer art, our tracks are swept away behind us."