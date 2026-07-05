Netflix Deleted One Of Its Best Animated Series — And The Ending Is Impossible To Watch Now

No TV show is safe in the streaming age. With licensing agreements between studios and platforms frequently fickle at best, shows can disappear seemingly overnight, leaving no trace or official archive. That fate has come for "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power," the Netflix reboot of the classic '80s cartoon, created by queer sci-fi/fantasy maestro ND Stevenson. It was one of the best fantasy shows streaming on Netflix, but is now gone.

"She-Ra" ended in 2020 after a five-season run, and was removed from Netflix in February 2026, when the streamer's licensing agreement with DreamWorks to exclusively distribute the show expired. In olden times, that wouldn't have been a big deal, as fans could simply buy DVD copies of the series. But, as "She-Ra" was labeled a "Netflix Original," it never received a full physical or video-on-demand release. Although the first three seasons were released on DVD back in 2019, the last two never were, now added to the growing catalog of "lost media" since physical media has begun to die out.

Any such loss is a hard pill to swallow, but there's extra insult to the injury of "She-Ra" vanishing. The show's impact as a bastion of queer storytelling is hard to overemphasize, turning a longstanding property designed to sell toys into a complex, joyful celebration of love being true to oneself. It also isn't the only queer cartoon to fall through the cracks over the last several years — a trend makes the loss all the more frustrating.