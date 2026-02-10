10 Best Fantasy TV Shows Streaming On Netflix
As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, Netflix has television programming of virtually every major genre around. That, of course, includes fantasy, with the streaming giant possessing a number of top-tier shows involving sorcery and the supernatural. This includes both preexisting content that Netflix has licensed to include in its library and original shows that the streamer has produced itself. From hit anime and animated series to dark fantasy, Netflix definitely has genre fans covered with its available programming.
We've already gone over the best sci-fi shows streaming on Netflix and now we're going to do the same with fantasy. For our purposes, fantasy involves stories that prominently deal with more supernatural elements that lack a faux scientific explanation. There can be sci-fi tropes to these stories, but they exist alongside traits that are inherently rooted in magic. Here are the 10 best fantasy TV shows currently streaming on Netflix, imbuing some narrative wizardry to their entertaining stories.
One Piece
Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga series "One Piece" is a bonafide global phenomenon, spawning everything from merchandising and video games to movies and television series. Netflix has both select episodes of the "One Piece" anime series that began in 1999 and produces a live-action adaptation of Oda's story, which began in 2023. Both shows open with young pirate Monkey D. Luffy leading his crew of Straw Hat Pirates in search for the titular One Piece treasure. This pits them against rival pirate crews and the Navy, with Luffy drawing from his superhuman abilities and gifted allies to stay one step ahead of them.
"One Piece" is an essential anime series to watch for newcomers to the medium while the live-action version is a solid translation of the source material. As far as quality fantasy elements go, the story is an exhilarating swashbuckling tale of pirates sailing the seven seas, with plenty of stylized action. With its main characters empowered by the mythical Devil Fruit, the show also gleefully leans into the wacky possibilities of its premise, particularly with Luffy's stretchy powers. A freewheeling anime series with a live-action adaptation that does it justice, "One Piece" fans have plenty to choose from on Netflix.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
One of the beloved animated television properties of the 21st century is "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which premiered in 2005 on Nickelodeon. The show is set in an Asian culture-inspired world revolving around the elements of water, fire, air, and earth, with the mythical Avatar, capable of controlling all of them. The current Avatar is Aang (Zachary Tyler Eisen), the last of the Air Nomads who moves to stop the Fire Nation's war with the other elemental factions. Aang's journey is juxtaposed with that of the disgraced Fire Nation prince Zuko (Dante Basco), who seeks to restore his honor before coming to terms with his kingdom's wickedness.
While keeping its stakes accessible to younger viewers, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" never plays down to its audience. That makes its emotional story, including a riveting tale of redemption, all the more effective as it steadily develops its fantasy world. The show spawned a sequel series, "The Legend of Korra," and a sweeping live-action adaptation on Netflix. Simply put, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is one of the best fantasy TV shows ever made and a sterling showcase for what family-friendly animated storytelling is capable of.
Outlander
The "Outlander" novel series by Diana Gabaldon was adapted into a long-running series on Starz, which has since become a fixture on Netflix. The series opens with British nurse Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) accidentally getting transported to 1743 from her native time period in 1945 while visiting Scotland with her husband.
Claire is taken by a group of Highlanders actively opposing English occupation of Scotland, falling in love with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). This time-bending romance is complicated by the increasingly brutal war in Scotland before the star-crossed couple relocate to different parts of 18th century Europe and America.
Much of "Outlander" is a historical drama that just happens to feature a fantasy-informed inciting incident to get its story going. The series uses its 18th century setting well, with its core couple caught up in harrowing conflicts that often take a traumatic toll on them and their romance. Despite this, their romance perseveres, even as the fantastical time-travel mechanic provides its own challenges and twists to the enduring love story. For those that want more from the story, "Outlander" spawned the prequel spin-off "Blood of My Blood," expanding its tale of romantic magical realism.
Lucifer
While the idea of a police procedural starring the literal Prince of Darkness may not seem like a slam-dunk concept, the 2016 series "Lucifer" makes it work. Growing bored with his dominion over Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) decides to abandon his demonic duties and relocates to Los Angeles. While running a trendy nightclub, Lucifer lends his unique insight to assist the police with local cases, primarily working with police detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). As a relationship forms between the duo, the City of Angels is frequented by supernatural threats that only the fallen angel is capable of confronting.
So much of "Lucifer" revolves around Ellis' appropriately devilish charm and his palpable chemistry with German throughout the series. The Heaven and Hell intrigue central to the show's premise keeps its case-of-the-week format fresh while building out an overarching narrative. Netflix picked up "Lucifer" after it was cancelled by Fox, with the series getting a creative rebirth on the streamer, getting delightfully weirder with its stories. A hellish twist on the procedural genre, "Lucifer" somehow makes its fantasy stakes and crime drama elements mesh well.
A Discovery of Witches
The secret world of witches and vampires is explored in the 2018 British television series "A Discovery of Witches." Based on the novels by Deborah Harkness, the show centers on Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), who is dragged back into the magical life she left behind while studying at Oxford. Joining her is the charismatic vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), with the two protecting an important manuscript discovered by Diana. Despite the tension between witches and vampires, a romance forms between them as they learn the secrets of the manuscript and its wider implications.
Like "True Blood" or "Twilight," "A Discovery of Witches" revolves around supernatural conflicts brewing in the shadows of the contemporary world. Where the 2018 series excels is the chemistry between Palmer and Goode, along with its warmer aesthetics and scene stagings. The show also knew not to overstay its welcome, ending upon finishing adapting its literary source material. One of the best vampire TV shows of all time, "A Discovery of Witches" mixes romance with a paranormal mystery.
The Witcher
Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's novel series "The Witcher" was adapted into a television series by Netflix in 2019. The story centers on legendary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia as he finds himself in the middle of a tense conflict between a fantasy realm's kingdoms. At the center of this intrigue is Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess whose Elder heritage makes her a high-profile target for those who want to exploit her magical potential. Joining Geralt and Ciri is Geralt's on-again/off-again lover Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), who is a powerful sorceress in her own right.
"The Witcher" spawned an entire franchise at Netflix, including animated movies and the limited series prequel "The Witcher: Blood Origin." But even with these spin-offs, the main series is still far and away the best of the bunch, bringing dark fantasy intensity with its likeable core trio at the forefront. The series weathered a high-profile recast of Geralt with Liam Hemsworth, replacing original star Henry Cavill, maintaining the monster-slaying spectacle and royal intrigue. Definitely one of the most ambitious fantasy series produced by Netflix, "The Witcher" breathes new life into Sapkowski's stories.
Masters of the Universe
The 1980s classic "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" is one of the best animated TV shows of all time, endearing itself to millions of fans worldwide. The original series received a direct sequel on Netflix, with the 2021 installment titled "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" and its 2024 follow-up titled "Masters of the Universe: Revolution." The show opens in the aftermath of Skeletor's (Mark Hamill) attack on Castle Grayskull, with his defeat damaging the balance of magic in Eternia. With He-Man (Chris Wood) missing, the remaining heroes search for the Sword of Power and delve into the truth behind Grayskull.
Powerhouse Animation beautifully brings Eternia and its memorable denizens to life with its dazzling update to the world and its characters. Filmmaker Kevin Smith leads the creative team for the revival, bringing his sharp and occasionally self-aware writing to the franchise and backed by an all-star voice cast. Even with Smith's largely comedic background, the series takes its own mythos seriously as it advances it in interesting ways. Breathing fresh life into a beloved '80s fantasy franchise, "Masters of the Universe" is both a love letter to its roots and a complete reinvigoration.
Arcane: League of Legends
The hit online video game "League of Legends" gets a stunning animated adaptation with "Arcane," which premiered on Netflix in 2021. The show is set in a steampunk realm, with its primary metropolis divided between the high society upper-city of Piltover and the hardscrabble undercity of Zaun. As an explosive conflict threatens to overtake both communities, two estranged sisters, Violet (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), find themselves in the middle. This escalating violence is increasingly informed by Hextech, a volatile blend of magic and science that could completely obliterate both factions.
Only running for two self-contained seasons, "Arcane" is one of the best TV shows to binge-watch right now. The story is completely accessible to those unfamiliar with the video game source material, mixing political intrigue with raw family drama. The animation quality is unparalleled, bringing Piltover and Zaun to stunning life along with immaculately rendered character work. An engrossing saga with plenty of action and memorable characters, "Arcane: League of Legends" is one of the best video game adaptations ever made.
The Sandman
The acclaimed comic book series "The Sandman" by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg received an ambitious adaptation in 2022. The show follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the Lord of Dreams, who is imprisoned for over a century because of a botched ritual by occultists. Returning to his realm, Morpheus moves to restore his domain, including handling escaped nightmares like the terrifying Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook). However, other entities in the Endless move forward with a conspiracy to take down the Lord of Dreams once and for all.
"The Sandman" and Neil Gaiman's involvement with the series comes under the specter of the allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding him. With that elephant in the room addressed, the series does a stunning job of bringing the comic book story to life and its tour of global mythology. With the show ending on Netflix with its second season, the story does feel condensed. However, it does tell a satisfyingly complete version of the saga. Weaving in folklore from numerous cultures while telling a tale blending horror and fantasy, "The Sandman" is a worthy adaptation of the modern comic book classic.
Delicious in Dungeon
Beyond the aforementioned "One Piece," there are plenty of excellent fantasy anime series available on Netflix like "The Seven Deadly Sins" and "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End." One particular standout that gently subverts the genre's tropes is the 2024 series "Delicious in Dungeon," based on the manga series by Ryoko Kui. The story centers on a small band of adventurers who explore a dungeon while using the monsters they defeat as ingredients for inventive cuisine. The group is led by Laios Touden, a swordsman out to rescue his friend after she is swallowed by a dragon, vowing to save her before she's digested.
"Delicious in Dungeon" features all the usual elements that any medieval fantasy fan or "Dungeons & Dragons" player will be familiar with. While retaining the genre-friendly action, the show is also a lot of fun, hilariously skewering the usual tropes for the sake of its culinary premise. The series constantly finds inventive ways to approach its classic fantasy monsters with cooking sequences punctuating most episodes. Just a delightfully entertaining show to watch with a self-awareness to its humor, "Delicious in Dungeon" is a gastronomic celebration of its genre.