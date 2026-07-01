Camp Rock 3 Sets August Premiere On Disney Channel And Disney+, Reveals First Song In New Teaser Trailer

Disney Channel is getting the band back together this summer. The network has set a Thursday, August 13 (8/7c) premiere for "Camp Rock 3," which will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.

The announcement was paired with a (bug) juicy teaser trailer, offering eager fans their first look at the new movie. Disney has also released "One Beat Away," the first single from "Camp Rock 3," on all major music streaming platforms.

Sixteen years after the release of "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam," the Jonas Brothers are back as troubled boy band Connect 3, who return to Camp Rock seeking new talent after losing the opening act for their upcoming reunion tour. "As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances," reads the official synopsis.

Returning cast members from the original "Camp Rock" movies include Joe Jonas as Shane Gray, Nick Jonas as Nate Gray, Kevin Jonas as Jason Gray, and Maria Canals-Barrera as Connie Torres.

New cast members include Liamani Segura ("Descendants: Wicked Wonderland") as Sage, Malachi Barton ("Zombies" franchise) as Fletch), Lumi Pollack ("Electric Bloom") as Rosie, Sherry Cola ("Good Trouble") as Lark, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter ("The Thundermans: Undercover") as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts ("Mani") as Callie, and Ava Jean ("A Week Away") as Madison.

"Camp Rock 3" is written by Eydie Faye and directed by Veronica Rodriguez, with choreography by Jamal Sims.