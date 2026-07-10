Loni Anderson Got Her Acting Start Playing Two Roles On ABC's Short-Lived '70s Cop Show

Three years before she landed her career-defining role as Jennifer Marlowe on the hit CBS sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati," the late Loni Anderson made her TV debut in the form of two very different guest spots on ABC's gritty action-procedural, "S.W.A.T."

Running for just two seasons between 1975 and 1976, the Aaron Spelling-produced drama followed Lt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Steve Forrest), and his tight-knit Special Weapons and Tactics team, as they handled heavily armed threats across Southern California. Anderson made her first professional TV appearance during Season 1, Episode 9, "The Steel-Plated Security Blanket." The plot centered on a trio of thieves who stole an armored car and hatched a plan to swipe $2 million worth of jewelry from the Miss American Beauty Pageant.

Anderson strutted onto the screen as the glowing Miss Texas. The episode also featured an early career Farrah Fawcett, who guest-starred as the radiant Miss New Mexico. After Fawcett's character wins the pageant, Miss Texas can be seen asking Miss Arizona, "Do we have to congratulate her?" But the celebration is eventually interrupted by the crooks, who take Miss New Mexico hostage.