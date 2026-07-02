Why Pete Calvin From Marshals Looks So Familiar

A new season of "Marshals" is approaching, meaning it's a great time to revisit the cast's past ventures. One actor viewers likely recognize from elsewhere is Logan Marshall-Green, who plays Pete "Cal" Calvin on the action-packed "Yellowstone" spin-off. Cal is an accomplished member of the U.S. Marshals Service who previously served as a Navy SEAL.

Before "Marshals," Marshall-Green built a varied film and television résumé. Early in his acting career, he appeared in Season 4 of "24" as Richard Heller. Also in 2005, Marshall-Green portrayed Trey Atwood on the teen drama "The O.C.," replacing Bradley Stryker in Seasons 2 and 3. The actor took on one of his first leading film roles in the 2010 horror flick "Devil," playing a mechanic. Five years later, he starred as Will in the psychological thriller "The Invitation."

Marshall-Green also led the cast of 2018's "Upgrade," a cyberpunk action movie that has earned a strong following among fans of the genre. In 2024, Marshall-Green appeared as Agent Alcott in the Netflix hit "Carry-On."