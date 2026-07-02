Why Pete Calvin From Marshals Looks So Familiar
A new season of "Marshals" is approaching, meaning it's a great time to revisit the cast's past ventures. One actor viewers likely recognize from elsewhere is Logan Marshall-Green, who plays Pete "Cal" Calvin on the action-packed "Yellowstone" spin-off. Cal is an accomplished member of the U.S. Marshals Service who previously served as a Navy SEAL.
Before "Marshals," Marshall-Green built a varied film and television résumé. Early in his acting career, he appeared in Season 4 of "24" as Richard Heller. Also in 2005, Marshall-Green portrayed Trey Atwood on the teen drama "The O.C.," replacing Bradley Stryker in Seasons 2 and 3. The actor took on one of his first leading film roles in the 2010 horror flick "Devil," playing a mechanic. Five years later, he starred as Will in the psychological thriller "The Invitation."
Marshall-Green also led the cast of 2018's "Upgrade," a cyberpunk action movie that has earned a strong following among fans of the genre. In 2024, Marshall-Green appeared as Agent Alcott in the Netflix hit "Carry-On."
Logan Marshall-Green has joined other major franchises before
Beyond the world of "Yellowstone," Logan Marshall-Green has been part of numerous other popular franchises. His first acting role came in a 2003 episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," followed a year later by a guest appearance on "Law & Order." Marshall-Green joined the "Alien" universe in 2012's "Prometheus," playing archaeologist Charlie Holloway — who ultimately meets the same fate as many of his fellow space travelers. The Marvel Cinematic Universe cast Marshall-Green as the minor villain Jackson Brice in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
Returning to TV, Marshall-Green added yet another high-profile IP to his résumé by appearing on the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That..." in 2025. In Season 3, he portrayed the charismatic gardener Adam. Marshall-Green is set to return as Cal in Season 2, as of this writing, following the intense battle that took place in the "Marshals" Season 1 finale.