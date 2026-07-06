Why Seinfeld Decided To Kill Off George Costanza's Fiancée Susan

The constant awkwardness between Susan and George was a big reason many fans liked the pairing, as well as why Heidi Swedberg herself found the two such a fun couple. "She's like George inside out. He verbalizes all his neuroses, she keeps hers inside," she said in a 1996 interview with Indianapolis News. She even praised the handling of her character's death, and didn't consider George's blasé reaction too cruel to be funny.

"The four main characters are very self-centered and often do mean things to other people," she said, a statement mirrored by Larry David's own comments on the controversial Season 7 ending. "It would have been dishonest to make [George] upset, and that's why it's funny," David told Vulture.

"The Invitations" was the final episode David wrote before the controversial series finale, and he clarified that Susan's death was not written with any sort of ill will towards the network. "Somebody showed me something in some magazine where they wrote that this was a 'f*** you' to the network," David said. "Why would I do something like that? Why a f*** you, when all they did was let me do whatever I wanted for seven years?"