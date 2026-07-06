A Canceled NBC Series Became The Most Watched TV Show In The World
How can a canceled NBC series become, verifiably, the most-watched television show in the world? It's pretty simple: Just ask 1989's "Baywatch."
The drama series didn't start off as a sensation, though. In fact, "Baywatch" was canceled by the network after just one season due to low ratings and poor reviews. But it quickly switched into first-run syndication, where it found enormous success.
From there, "Baywatch," which followed the daily lives of a group of lifeguards on a Los Angeles (and later, Hawaii) beach, became a major cultural influence during its 1990s heyday thanks to its beachside setting, sexy core cast, and soap-like dramatics. The show's popularity was evident in its viewership, leading Guinness World Records to recognize it as the world's most-watched television program.
According to the organization, "Baywatch" had as many as 1.1 billion viewers each week during its peak in 1996 — with an estimated 5.7 billion viewers across all 11 seasons of the show.
Baywatch had major reach, leading to its staggering success
"Baywatch" was a television phenomenon, and its peak weekly audience of an estimated 1.1 billion viewers illustrates the scale of its popularity — especially when compared to some of television's more modern-day success stories. "NCIS," one of CBS' hit procedurals, drew about 47 million viewers when it was the world's most popular series in 2016, according to the network (via TV Guide).
Its popularity also extended far beyond the United States. "Over a 30-day period ['Baywatch'] certainly reaches almost every person in the world who watches television," one of the show's financial partners told The New York Times in 1995. "Baywatch" (which has a forgotten sci-fi spin-off series) aired in 148 countries and was translated into 44 languages at its height, airing on every continent except Antarctica. The worldwide distribution helped the series reach record-breaking audiences.
The wide discrepancy in viewership between a recent hit like "NCIS" and "Baywatch" shows just how massive the beachside series became after its early cancellation by NBC.