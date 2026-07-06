A Canceled NBC Series Became The Most Watched TV Show In The World

How can a canceled NBC series become, verifiably, the most-watched television show in the world? It's pretty simple: Just ask 1989's "Baywatch."

The drama series didn't start off as a sensation, though. In fact, "Baywatch" was canceled by the network after just one season due to low ratings and poor reviews. But it quickly switched into first-run syndication, where it found enormous success.

From there, "Baywatch," which followed the daily lives of a group of lifeguards on a Los Angeles (and later, Hawaii) beach, became a major cultural influence during its 1990s heyday thanks to its beachside setting, sexy core cast, and soap-like dramatics. The show's popularity was evident in its viewership, leading Guinness World Records to recognize it as the world's most-watched television program.

According to the organization, "Baywatch" had as many as 1.1 billion viewers each week during its peak in 1996 — with an estimated 5.7 billion viewers across all 11 seasons of the show.