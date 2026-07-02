Why New Girl's Season 6 Finale Felt Like It Could Have Been The Sitcom's Last Episode

Not every TV series gets to plan its ending. While some shows know they're airing a final season, others continue writing without knowing whether they'll be renewed. "New Girl" fell squarely into the latter category during Season 6.

While "New Girl" got off to a strong start ratings-wise during its freshman season, the numbers had tailed off dramatically by Season 6, leaving Fox with a decision to make about the show's future. As a result, creator Liz Meriwether was given a difficult task. "We were told to prepare for both versions," Meriwether told The Hollywood Reporter. "So we decided to create a finale that we would be happy with either way — and just hope for a season seven. It's tricky."

While the episode tied up a few loose ends, it also left the characters in a satisfying place in case audiences never saw them again. The writers did decide to reunite Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) at the end of the episode, though Meriwether said that didn't necessarily wrap up their story. "Even if it feels like we've maybe backed ourselves into a corner ... I still feel like there's a lot we can do with the characters."