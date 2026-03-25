20 Broadcast-TV Series Have Yet To Be Renewed — Which Do You Most Want Saved? Vote In Our Poll!
The weather might be getting warmer, but there's still a distinct chill in the air as TV's Grim Reaper draws near, preparing to thin the broadcast networks' primetime herd in the coming weeks.
Though quite a few broadcast-TV series have already earned renewals for the 2026-27 season — including "9-1-1" and its Nashville-set spin-off, "Happy's Place," "Best Medicine," and most of CBS' current lineup — there are still nearly two dozen scripted shows awaiting official word on whether they'll return for more episodes. As we wait to learn the fates of those series, we want to know which ones have your support.
In our poll below, you'll find the 20 dramas and comedies that have yet to be renewed at their respective broadcast networks — but we should note a major caveat that not all shows in limbo are created equal. In other words, though they're not officially picked up for additional seasons yet, we predict it's highly unlikely that such primetime staples as "Grey's Anatomy" and the #OneChicago franchise won't be back. Other series, like CBS' "Watson" and NBC's "Stumble," are really and truly on the renewal/cancellation "bubble."
Cast your votes!
After perusing the list of shows below, cast your vote for up to FIVE series that you think deserve renewal, even though most won't have their futures revealed until mid-May or possibly later. (CBS, however, plans to reveal its 2026-27 primetime schedule on Wednesday, April 15, per Deadline — which means bubble shows "DMV" and "Watson" will likely have their fates decided by that day.)
Our poll closes Wednesday, April 1, at noon ET; any shows renewed or canceled before then will be removed from our poll.
Before you vote, some fun facts: Fox's "Rescue: HI-Surf" topped this poll last year, which unfortunately wasn't enough to save the lifeguard drama from eventual cancellation after one season. In fact, that was only the second time ever that TVLine's annual Save One Show poll winner did not get saved in any form; the other out-of-luck series was The CW's "Legacies" in 2022. More fortunate previous poll winners include "S.W.A.T.," "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "The Rookie," and "Lucifer."
OK, now it's your turn. Cast your vote for up to FIVE shows in the poll below, then drop a comment to back up your choices!
Want scoop on any of the above series? Got questions or tips about another TV show? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!