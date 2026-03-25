20 Broadcast-TV Series Have Yet To Be Renewed — Which Do You Most Want Saved? Vote In Our Poll!

The weather might be getting warmer, but there's still a distinct chill in the air as TV's Grim Reaper draws near, preparing to thin the broadcast networks' primetime herd in the coming weeks.

Though quite a few broadcast-TV series have already earned renewals for the 2026-27 season — including "9-1-1" and its Nashville-set spin-off, "Happy's Place," "Best Medicine," and most of CBS' current lineup — there are still nearly two dozen scripted shows awaiting official word on whether they'll return for more episodes. As we wait to learn the fates of those series, we want to know which ones have your support.

In our poll below, you'll find the 20 dramas and comedies that have yet to be renewed at their respective broadcast networks — but we should note a major caveat that not all shows in limbo are created equal. In other words, though they're not officially picked up for additional seasons yet, we predict it's highly unlikely that such primetime staples as "Grey's Anatomy" and the #OneChicago franchise won't be back. Other series, like CBS' "Watson" and NBC's "Stumble," are really and truly on the renewal/cancellation "bubble."