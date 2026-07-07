Johnny Carson Wasn't Happy With The Simpsons' Original Pitch For His Cameo

Getting the undisputed King of Late Night to lend his voice to your animated sitcom sounds like an absolute dream, but "The Simpsons" writers almost turned it into a total nightmare when pitching to the legendary Johnny Carson.

Fans of one of the longest running TV shows of all time likely remember the talk show host's memorable appearance in the classic Season 4 finale, "Krusty Gets Kancelled." According to "Springfield Confidential" — the memoir of former writer and showrunner Mike Reiss, co-written with author Mathew Klickstein — that wasn't their first attempt to get him on "The Simpsons." In fact, Carson himself actually had to drop a hint to get the show's attention.

"We'd heard from a friend who was working for him that Carson said, 'Gee, they got all these big celebrities on 'The Simpsons' –- why don't they ask me?' So we did," Reiss wrote, as reported by SlashFilm. Of course, after the news reached their ears, the writers quickly went to work, but the first story they cooked up did not sit well with the King of Late Night. Instead of treating him like Hollywood royalty, they pitched him a role that came off as more of an insult.

"We wrote a storyline where a post-retirement Carson comes to visit the Simpsons ... and won't leave," Reiss explained. "He becomes the bad brother-in-law: Sleeping on their couch, stealing the last piece of pizza, drinking Homer's beer. Carson was deeply offended and turned down the part."