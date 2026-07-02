Why Eva Woods From Elle Looks So Familiar

June Diane Raphael, who plays Eva Woods in Prime Video's "Legally Blonde" prequel "Elle", was a scene-stealer long before she was Elle Woods' mom — and you likely saw her in some big-name projects over the years.

"Elle" follows the titular character (played by Lexi Minetree) as she says goodbye to Bel-Air and struggles to make Seattle her new home. Raphael's Eva is just as stylish as her daughter and is determined to further her social presence in Seattle, one party invite at a time.

If Raphael's charming performance in the Prime Video series won you over, know that her deadpan humor has made audiences laugh time and time again throughout the years. From starring as Jess's (Zoey Deschanel) OB/GYN bestie Dr. Sadie in "New Girl" to embodying conservative news anchor Ashley Andrews in "The Morning Show," her comedic chops are hard to deny. She's also proven herself behind the camera as the co-writer of "Bride Wars" and as the sharp-tongued voice behind Devin LeSeven in "Big Mouth."

Before she was cast in prestige TV comedies like "Veep" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Raphael starred in films like David Fincher's "Zodiac" and Judd Apatow's "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." Yet, her most notable acting credit to date is in "Grace and Frankie," in which she played Jane Fonda's bold, entrepreneurial daughter, Brianna Hanson.