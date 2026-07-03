Why Percy From Every Year After Looks So Familiar
We are living in the age of the Prime Video romance series. Shows like "Off Campus" and "The Summer I Turned Pretty" continue to garner huge viewership, and the streamer recently added another entry to its growing romance catalog with "Every Year After," based on Carley Fortune's novel "Every Summer After." Told across a 15-year timeline, the series follows Percy Fraser and her childhood love, Sam Florek, who reunite in their late 20s after years apart. If you think Percy looks a little familiar, there's a good reason.
Sadie Soverall plays Percy in "Every Year After," and this is far from her first major TV role. The actress made her screen debut in the 2019 film "Rose Plays Julie" while she was still a teenager. Her other film credits include the 2024 Nicolas Cage post-apocalyptic movie "Arcadian" and the 2026 British romcom "Finding Emily," but her highest-profile big-screen role is likely "Saltburn," Emerald Fennell's much-discussed 2023 neo-gothic thriller. Soverall plays Annabel, a member of Felix Catton's (Jacob Elordi) Oxford friend group. Though she doesn't get much screen time, her character helps establish the distorted social dynamics between Felix and lead protagonist Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan).
In the world of streaming and television, you may have also seen Soverall on Netflix or in her leading role on the Channel 4 series "The Gathering."
Every Year After is Sadie Soverall's third major TV role
Remember when "Riverdale" had a stranglehold on young adult TV, and every streamer or network seemed eager to get a piece of the gritty YA pie? One of the more baffling (yet oddly entertaining) results was Netflix's "Fate: The Winx Saga," a live-action adaptation of the "Winx Club" cartoon clearly inspired by the style of The CW. Sadie Soverall played Beatrix, an occasionally villainous, morally complex fairy whose story takes several unexpected turns, including a romantic throuple with two male students at Alfea College.
"Every Year After" co-star Abigail Cowen, who plays Delilah, also stars in "Fate" as lead protagonist Bloom, making the Prime Video series her second time acting opposite Soverall. "The Winx Saga" was canceled at Netflix after two seasons, both of which feature Soverall. Two years after the show's cancellation, Soverall starred in the 2024 six-episode Channel 4 series "The Gathering," a thriller about the investigation into an attack on a teenage girl at a rave.
While both shows featured substantial roles for Soverall, her latest is likely her biggest star turn yet, as "Every Year After" has already been renewed for Season 2. The full first season is currently streaming on Prime Video.