Why Percy From Every Year After Looks So Familiar

We are living in the age of the Prime Video romance series. Shows like "Off Campus" and "The Summer I Turned Pretty" continue to garner huge viewership, and the streamer recently added another entry to its growing romance catalog with "Every Year After," based on Carley Fortune's novel "Every Summer After." Told across a 15-year timeline, the series follows Percy Fraser and her childhood love, Sam Florek, who reunite in their late 20s after years apart. If you think Percy looks a little familiar, there's a good reason.

Sadie Soverall plays Percy in "Every Year After," and this is far from her first major TV role. The actress made her screen debut in the 2019 film "Rose Plays Julie" while she was still a teenager. Her other film credits include the 2024 Nicolas Cage post-apocalyptic movie "Arcadian" and the 2026 British romcom "Finding Emily," but her highest-profile big-screen role is likely "Saltburn," Emerald Fennell's much-discussed 2023 neo-gothic thriller. Soverall plays Annabel, a member of Felix Catton's (Jacob Elordi) Oxford friend group. Though she doesn't get much screen time, her character helps establish the distorted social dynamics between Felix and lead protagonist Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan).

In the world of streaming and television, you may have also seen Soverall on Netflix or in her leading role on the Channel 4 series "The Gathering."