10 Best TV Shows Like Off Campus

There's no shortage of great television, both new and old, to watch on streaming, but it has become increasingly rare for a brand-new series to attract a wide audience during its first season. However, the same cannot be said for some of the best TV shows based on books, which in the past few years have become some of the biggest and most talked-about series in the entire entertainment industry.

Based on a series of books by Elle Kennedy, "Off Campus" on Prime Video follows two students at Briar University: Hannah (Ella Bright), a musician, and Garrett (Belmont Cameli), a hockey player. The two arrange a fake romance between them to make Hannah's crush jealous, in exchange for her tutoring the struggling student. As expected, real feelings begin to develop between Hannah and Garrett over the course of the first season — a familiar formula for fans of TV romance.

Whether it's a faithful adaptation of Sally Rooney's novels or a reinterpretation of classic literature, there aren't many shows that captured audiences as quickly and as easily as "Off Campus" has in recent months. If "Off Campus" surprised you with college-aged nostalgia, thrilling sports subplots, or slow-burn romance, there are plenty of other shows on TV that offer a similar comfort, such as these ten recommendations from recent history.