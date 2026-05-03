Given the amount of work it takes to get a series off the ground, some shows never quite match the quality of their inaugural season. A strong first season not only perfectly articulates the message and tone of a show, but also makes a significant splash with audiences. That kind of first impression is often integral to a show's wider success, even going as far as to overshadow weaker follow-ups as a series progresses.

With that in mind, we've gathered the best first seasons from a wide variety of series, each showcasing what makes a debut truly memorable. From prestige crime dramas to thrillers and dramedies, these shows came out of the gate strong and set the bar for what followed. To clarify, we're only including shows that ran for multiple seasons here. These are the 15 best first seasons of TV shows, ranked.