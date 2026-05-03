15 Best First Seasons Of TV Shows, Ranked
Given the amount of work it takes to get a series off the ground, some shows never quite match the quality of their inaugural season. A strong first season not only perfectly articulates the message and tone of a show, but also makes a significant splash with audiences. That kind of first impression is often integral to a show's wider success, even going as far as to overshadow weaker follow-ups as a series progresses.
With that in mind, we've gathered the best first seasons from a wide variety of series, each showcasing what makes a debut truly memorable. From prestige crime dramas to thrillers and dramedies, these shows came out of the gate strong and set the bar for what followed. To clarify, we're only including shows that ran for multiple seasons here. These are the 15 best first seasons of TV shows, ranked.
15. Heroes
Premiering just before the dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Heroes" was arguably ahead of its time with its postmodern superhero take. The first season grounds its superhuman story in individuals around the world developing their own unique powers. Time traveler Hiro Nakamura (Masi Oka) witnesses an explosive disaster one month into the future and returns to prevent it from happening. This cataclysmic event is linked to serial killer Sylar (Zachary Quinto), who murders superhumans to steal their powers for himself.
"Heroes" has a clear driving premise through Hiro's apocalyptic vision, with the mystery of him needing to save a cheerleader to save the world kickstarting the story. This gives the season a clear through line to follow and a star-making performance from Quinto to raise the stakes. Following this impressive opening season, "Heroes" dropped off hard, unsure where to take the story after its central mystery was resolved. But for all the revivals and reboots, "Heroes" Season 1 offers an intriguing take on the superhero genre that has never been matched.
14. The O.C.
One of the defining coming-of-age dramas of the 21st century is "The O.C.," which premiered in 2003 on Fox. The show is named for Orange County, an affluent coastal community in Southern California where outsider Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) relocates in the premiere. Originally from an impoverished background, Ryan is taken in by the kindly Cohen family, befriending their son Seth (Adam Brody). As Ryan struggles to fit in with his socially discerning neighbors, he falls in love with the girl next door, Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton).
"The O.C." Season 1 brings audiences into the thick of its complicated community, with its soap-operatic family dynamics and secrets. Ryan's introduction rocks this carefully maintained balance, fueling many of the tensions that carried through the rest of the series. At the same time, there was something generationally defining about the first season — a sort of millennial Cinderella story in the nation's coolest community. "The O.C." was cancelled after four seasons, but that initial set of episodes helped spur a teen drama resurgence that continued for years.
13. Westworld
Michael Crichton's cult classic 1973 movie "Westworld" was adapted and expanded into an HBO series by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Like the film, the show is set in a near-future where lifelike androids hold a variety of positions in society. Many of them populate a realistic theme park, with the titular setting serving as an immersive Wild West experience. In the first season, the androids of Westworld begin to gain sentience, led by Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood), rebelling against their creators.
One of the things that distinguishes "Westworld" Season 1 from what came after is its overarching sense of mystery. The narrative unfolds in a nonlinear fashion, and the question of which characters are actually androids, or hosts as they are referred to in-universe, informs many of the season's twists. The season finale pays off on a lot of those big questions beautifully while setting up exciting directions for the narrative to go next. A cyberpunk reinvention of Crichton's story, "Westworld" lived up to its lofty ambitions in its first season.
12. Prison Break
The 2005 crime drama "Prison Break" features a relatively straightforward premise detailed right in the show's title. After Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) is falsely convicted and imprisoned in a maximum-security prison, his younger brother Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) becomes obsessed with freeing him. To execute an elaborate escape plan, Michael deliberately gets himself arrested for a high-profile robbery to place him in the same prison as Lincoln. Reunited, the brothers navigate their murderous fellow inmates as they pull off the prison escape of a lifetime.
Just like Michael's initial plan, every stage of "Prison Break" Season 1 is masterfully plotted and paced, culminating in its big escape. Afterward, the show wasn't quite as sure where to go next, quickly losing focus with its main characters on the run. The series returned to its core premise, inverting its brotherly dynamic in Season 3, though it did feel like a loose riff on the first season. With a "Prison Break" reboot ordered at Hulu, hopefully the new show will take careful inspiration from the original series' debut season.
11. Daredevil
Before "Daredevil: Born Again" arrived on Disney+, "Daredevil" debuted on Netflix, bringing the Marvel street-level superhero to television screens. Defense attorney Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) moonlights as a vigilante, using his martial arts background and the heightened senses he developed after losing his sight. Murdock's burgeoning superhero career is juxtaposed with the rise of hulking mobster Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) as New York's new crime boss. This places the two men on a collision course as they embrace their respective destinies on opposite sides of the law.
The best Marvel Netflix TV show by a considerable margin, "Daredevil" let viewers know that this wasn't going to be like any superhero series before it. The fight sequences feel fresh and exciting, including a memorably ambitious hallway showdown as its centerpiece. Season 1's parallel journeys for Murdock and Fisk provide a narrative arc that neither the subsequent two seasons nor "Born Again" have been able to surpass. A tougher and meaner superhero show than had existed on television before, "Daredevil" brought a serious edge to the genre.
10. The Mandalorian
The "Star Wars" franchise found new momentum with "The Mandalorian," which also helped launch Disney+ in November 2019 as one of its earliest original series. Set approximately five years after the events of "Return of the Jedi," the armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) takes dangerous jobs on the lawless fringes of the galaxy. When he refuses to relinquish a Force-sensitive child (later revealed to be Grogu) to the remnants of the Galactic Empire, the Mandalorian is hunted relentlessly.
With its space Western vibes firing on all cylinders, "The Mandalorian" feels like a back-to-basics approach for the franchise. In eight episodes, the first season reestablishes a gritty edge to "Star Wars" while introducing one of its most adorable characters. Compared to later seasons, Season 1 doesn't feel like it's spinning its wheels, offering an immersive return to an exciting corner of the franchise. "The Mandalorian" Season 1 shoots first and asks questions later, and that propulsive pacing was just what "Star Wars" fans needed at the time.
9. Lost
The puzzle-box drama that helped define the genre in the 21st century, "Lost" hits the ground running with its series premiere. Opening in the immediate aftermath of an airliner crash on a remote island, the pilot follows the survivors as they try to get their bearings in their harsh new surroundings. The group quickly realizes that there is something dangerously paranormal about this island, including a voracious monster stalking them in the wilderness. Flashbacks throughout the season reveal the backstories of the various main characters, informing their decisions in the present.
"Lost" has one of the best pilot episodes ever, setting the tone and template for the season moving forward. Every episode brings interesting wrinkles to the overarching story while adding new layers to the ensemble cast. Of the show's six-season run, Season 1 feels the most tightly constructed and is the one that successfully hooked audiences on its underlying mysteries. Introducing the world to one of the most captivating, genre-defying series on network television in recent memory, "Lost" Season 1 is a spellbinding viewing experience.
8. The Sopranos
Debuting in 1999, "The Sopranos" helped cement HBO as a premier platform for prestige television at the dawn of a new golden era. The series follows New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), who balances his illicit career with being a family man. After he begins suffering panic attacks, Tony quietly starts seeing a therapist to contend with his unresolved inner demons. This self-reflective journey is juxtaposed with threats to his mob outfit and his violently dysfunctional dynamic with his extended family.
One of the best HBO original series of all time, "The Sopranos" establishes that reputation right in its first season. The show's deconstructive approach to mafia stories and its dark humor can be seen throughout its 13-episode debut. But the real standout is the season's centerpiece episode, with Tony furtively murdering an informant while touring colleges with his daughter. That dichotomy of domestic life and mobland intrigue defines "The Sopranos," and its first season captures it beautifully.
7. Twin Peaks
One of the most groundbreaking surrealist shows to make it to network television was the 1990 series "Twin Peaks," created by David Lynch and Mark Frost. The show follows FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he investigates the murder of teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in the titular town. Across the eight-episode first season, Cooper meets the eccentric community members as he delves into the town's dark secrets. As the investigation continues, it becomes clear that there are paranormal elements at the heart of Twin Peaks, fueling its underlying menace.
"Twin Peaks" Season 1 delivers a thoroughly creepy small-town mystery where the murder is only the tip of the disturbing iceberg. The smaller episode order makes for a tightly paced story that thrives on establishing its haunting atmosphere and unsettling characters. David Lynch didn't mince words about "Twin Peaks" Season 2 and its sillier, more unfocused direction, but that first season set a sinister mood unlike anything else on television, drawing audiences into its eponymous community.
6. Game of Thrones
Compared to how breathtakingly epic the story became, the first season of "Game of Thrones" is a relatively grounded and intimately scaled tale. Set in the medieval realm of Westeros, the show has the kingdom descend into unrest after the untimely death of King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy). In the wake of this regal tragedy, Robert's longtime friend and advisor Ned Stark (Sean Bean) finds himself placed in a moral conundrum to recognize his presumed heir. This fuels much of the political maneuvering and betrayal throughout the season, culminating in one of the greatest plot twists of all time.
Few fantasy series had matched "Game of Thrones" in terms of production scale or willingness to embrace graphic content at the time. The first season opens with plenty of courtly intrigue, political marriages and cover-ups, and a bit of incest. Everything culminates in Ned's fate in the penultimate episode — the chop heard around the world — which shattered expectations and made it clear that no character was safe.
That mix of unflinching violence, sexuality, and constantly shifting alliances helped "Game of Thrones" stand out early, before the series leaned into its larger fantasy spectacle.
5. Ted Lasso
One of the best shows streaming on Apple TV is the sports dramedy "Ted Lasso," co-developed by and starring Jason Sudeikis as the titular protagonist. Hired to coach a struggling soccer team in England, Lasso is initially underestimated because of his salt-of-the-earth perspective and earnest personality. However, his deep sense of compassion gradually wins over the team and its management, both on and off the field. This progress is undercut by the unassuming Midwestern coach beginning to show signs of his own unresolved personal struggles.
An early must-watch show on Apple TV, "Ted Lasso" Season 1 provides the perfect antidote to more cynical programming dominating contemporary television. Just as Lasso earns the trust and friendship of his peers, he gradually wins over the audience as well. At the same time, the show begins to instill a sense of mystery about its eponymous protagonist and his repressed trauma. These threads would be built upon effectively in the subsequent two seasons (with a fourth on the way, as of this writing) while preserving the show's core, clear-eyed appeal.
4. Homeland
One of the best Showtime shows of all time is the political thriller "Homeland," itself a loose remake of the Israeli television series "Prisoners of War." The show follows CIA analyst Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), who suspects that decorated Iraq War veteran Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) was turned by al-Qaeda during his captivity. Season 1 tracks Mathison as she obsessively investigates Brody, defying her skeptical superiors and using unsanctioned methods. In doing so, Mathison grows dangerously close to Brody while the latter begins his political career and his own clandestine mission.
"Homeland" is another show with a strong starting premise that didn't quite know where to go with its story after its first season. Fortunately, Season 1 is an immaculately crafted thriller, with Mathison's unraveling psyche matched by Brody's stoic exterior, concealing his insidious plot. The show reveals the truth about Brody's allegiance, but the cat-and-mouse game to see Mathison's suspicions confirmed makes up much of the season's appeal. Sharpened by airtight writing and deeply nuanced performances all around, "Homeland" puts its best foot forward.
3. The Bear
FX on Hulu's culinary show "The Bear" balances psychological intensity with plenty of dry wit. This tonal balance is best maintained in the show's debut season in 2022, introducing audiences to troubled Chicago chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White). Inheriting his older brother's popular sandwich shop after his sudden death, Carmy tries to turn around the chaotic business while contending with his inner demons. Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) joins the kitchen staff at the start of the series, bringing her own professional training and personal connection to the restaurant.
"The Bear" pilot episode originally didn't feature Sydney, which would've been odd because she becomes Season 1's de facto point-of-view character. Through her eyes, the messy, dysfunctional world that Carmy inhabits is on full display, especially his then-unruly staff. But Season 1 is also the season that remembers to have the most fun with its concept, before diving headfirst into familial trauma and frustratingly uncompromising behavior. There's something about the freewheeling chaos in "The Bear" Season 1 that the show never quite gets to again, becoming more self-serious along the way.
2. Stranger Things
For as polarizing as the "Stranger Things" finale became, it's easy to forget how much more intimate the show's initial scope was. The first season centers on the disturbing disappearance of adolescent Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in Hawkins, Indiana, in 1983. As Will's friends and family search for him, the incident becomes linked to a strange girl known as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who has telekinetic powers. These interlinked mysteries involve a deadly government cover-up effort and a ravenous, otherworldly monster prowling around the small town.
What "Stranger Things" does so well right out the gate is warmly evoking its '80s era without coming off overly pandering, at least in Season 1. This nostalgic atmosphere serves as an excellent backdrop for the supernatural small-town mystery that unfolds, steadily raising the stakes. Moreover, the first season introduces its considerable ensemble cast well, developing palpable friendships between its young characters. One of the best Netflix original series of all time for good reason, "Stranger Things" hooks viewers from the first season and never lets go.
1. True Detective
Few debut seasons established as high a bar of quality or demonstrated their show's potential as clearly as "True Detective." The anthology series' inaugural season revolves around police detectives Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) investigating a brutal murder in Louisiana. The case hangs over both men's careers from 1995 to 2012, as they endure changes in their personal lives and their relationship. This culminates in the former partners reuniting to finally track down the killer through a harrowing deep dive into the heart of darkness.
Season 1 is not only the best season of "True Detective" but stands as one of the most rewarding crime stories on television in recent memory. Thanks to the show's anthology format, the season is able to tell an entire self-contained story with an immensely satisfying conclusion. This is buoyed not just by Cary Joji Fukunaga's stylish direction but masterclass performances from McConaughey and Harrelson. An absolute triumph for the medium when it premiered in 2014, "True Detective" Season 1 brought expertly crafted neo-noir storytelling to HBO.