John Ritter Said This Sitcom Legend Was 'Too Beautiful' To Be Cast On Three's Company

Imagine a world where "Three's Company" didn't feature Suzanne Somers bouncing around Apartment 201 — well, if auditions had turned out differently, that might have been the case. The classic ABC sitcom — which followed the hilarious misadventures of roommates Jack Tripper (John Ritter), Janet Wood (Joyce DeWitt), and Chrissy Snow (Somers) — originally looked to a very different star to play its resident "dumb blonde" typist.

Late "WKRP in Cincinnati" alum Loni Anderson auditioned and screen tested for the breakout role of Chrissy Snow. While she delivered an impressive audition, Ritter spotted what he felt would be a major flaw with casting her: she was just too stunning to make the show's premise believable.

The central conflict of "Three's Company" relied on the trio being everyday people struggling to make ends meet under the watchful eye of their nosy landlords, Stanley and Helen Roper (Norman Fell and Audra Lindley). In Chris Mann's 1998 behind-the-scenes book "Come and Knock on Our Door: A Hers and Hers and His Guide to 'Three's Company,'" Ritter recalled his immediate reaction to Anderson's audition. "She was too beautiful, too savvy," Ritter explained. "No one would believe she couldn't live in her own apartment, that she would have to struggle to get the rent paid. But I don't know why she didn't get it. She did a great audition."