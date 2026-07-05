Worst TV Presidents, Ranked

As the United States of America celebrates its 250th anniversary, TVLine is taking a moment to single out several presidents who have led the nation on TV — none of whom we would want anywhere near the actual White House.

A good president is a strong leader with a clear vision and fair sense of justice, one who treats their peers and constituents with respect. Some of the presidents on this list come close to meeting that criteria, but even their admirable qualities are outweighed by their shadowy deeds. Instead, the presidents on this list are egotistical, narcissistic, and unpredictable — all phenomenal qualities for the person in a position to authorize nuclear attacks.

It should also be noted that only a handful of these presidents were actually elected to the position. Several of them resorted to nefarious means — election rigging, a concentrated effort to force out their predecessor, or even the convenient death of a sitting president — to obtain their power.

Read on for our breakdown of TV's worst presidents, ranked in order of most to least fit for office, then drop a comment with your own picks: which small screen POTUS would be the last one to get your vote? (And this list does include spoilers, so proceed at your own risk!)