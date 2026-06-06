The Boys Creator Eric Kripke On Fans' Response To Series Finale: 'Sorry If I Disappointed You, But It Was The Story I Wanted To Tell'

It's been more than two weeks since "The Boys" dropped its series finale, and we're sure you still have thoughts. There's also a good chance that creator Eric Kripke has seen those thoughts online, as much as knows he probably shouldn't look.

"I'm not healthy in that I'm like, 'Oh, I never look.' I see it all," Kripke admits to TVLine. "Obviously there are a lot of unhappy people online, but there are two things I would say: First, I'm just glad people are passionate, legitimately. My job is to make people passionate about the work I put out. If they're arguing about it and hating it and fighting, that's all passion, man. You're watching, and that's all good. My job is to get an emotional reaction, not necessarily to dictate what that emotional reaction is."

The second thing Kripke would say is a lesson he says he's learned "a thousand times over," though it still bears repeating: "the online world is not the real world."

"We have way north of 60 million viewers, so that makes the online storm, which feels very all-encompassing, actually a fraction of a single percentage point," Kripke explains. "Everyone's entitled to their opinion, of course, and I'm sorry if I disappointed you, but it was the story I wanted to tell. You just have to put it into perspective of it being a reasonably small, vocal audience when the vast majority seem to be happily tuning in."