Why Andrea Cruz From Marshals Looks So Familiar

Former rancher Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) ushers in a whole new cast of characters to Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe in Paramount's "Marshals." On his team is Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), a tenacious fighter originally from the Bronx in New York, who is well out of her comfort zone working in the sprawling landscape of Montana. If Cruz looks familiar, that's because the actor who plays her has been part of one of the best FX shows of the last decade.

Some audiences might recognize Ash Santos better as Emily in "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." She's one of few survivors welcomed into a bunker when the world is ravaged by nuclear war. This is because a shady group known as the Cooperative have found out that she might have DNA relating to Satan. Yes, she's supposedly related to the devil himself. Santos shares a lot of her screen time with Emily's love interest, Timothy (Kyle Allen), and later gives birth to the second Anti-Christ.

Thankfully, there's no satanic births in the "Yellowstone" spinoff — although there's still time for "Marshals" Season 2 to serve up a plot twist. Aside from that, Santos appears as dancer Coco in another Paramount series, "Mayor of Kingstown," and she also played paramedic Nia Washington in Netflix's short-lived medical drama, "Pulse."