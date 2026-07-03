Marshals Season 2: First Teaser Trailer Brings 'Death And Violence' To Kayce's Front Door, Confirms [Spoiler]'s Return

This is turning out to be a big day for "Yellowstone" fans: On the heels of Paramount+ releasing the first season finale of "Dutton Ranch," CBS has sweetened the pot with the debut of the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of "Marshals," which returns Sundays this fall.

"I've heard stories about the Duttons," a shady gentleman in a suit tells Kayce in the teaser (which you can watch via the Instagram embed below). In true Kayce fashion, he calmly replies, "The fact that you're doing this tells me you haven't heard them all." So, who is this man and why is he interrogating Kayce in his own home? That much remains a mystery... for now.

One mystery that has been solved, however, is Andrea's future on Kayce's team. The show's Season 1 finale gave Andrea what she thought she wanted — a position in Washington, D.C., far from the mountains of Montana — and fans were worried that Ash Santos might not be returning to "Marshals." It's a quick moment, but Andrea is very much seen in this new teaser, and she appears to be rocking her usual uniform.

But let's not start celebrating too soon. The teaser also includes an ominous warning from Thomas Rainwater, who reminds Kayce that "no one escapes unscathed from death and violence." Hear his chilling words in the official "Marshals" Season 2 teaser trailer below: