Marshals Season 2: First Teaser Trailer Brings 'Death And Violence' To Kayce's Front Door, Confirms [Spoiler]'s Return
This is turning out to be a big day for "Yellowstone" fans: On the heels of Paramount+ releasing the first season finale of "Dutton Ranch," CBS has sweetened the pot with the debut of the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of "Marshals," which returns Sundays this fall.
"I've heard stories about the Duttons," a shady gentleman in a suit tells Kayce in the teaser (which you can watch via the Instagram embed below). In true Kayce fashion, he calmly replies, "The fact that you're doing this tells me you haven't heard them all." So, who is this man and why is he interrogating Kayce in his own home? That much remains a mystery... for now.
One mystery that has been solved, however, is Andrea's future on Kayce's team. The show's Season 1 finale gave Andrea what she thought she wanted — a position in Washington, D.C., far from the mountains of Montana — and fans were worried that Ash Santos might not be returning to "Marshals." It's a quick moment, but Andrea is very much seen in this new teaser, and she appears to be rocking her usual uniform.
But let's not start celebrating too soon. The teaser also includes an ominous warning from Thomas Rainwater, who reminds Kayce that "no one escapes unscathed from death and violence." Hear his chilling words in the official "Marshals" Season 2 teaser trailer below:
How did Marshals Season 1 end?
A lot has happened in the Duttons' world since "Marshals" wrapped its first season in May, so let's do a quick refresher on where the CBS procedural left off.
For starters, Kayce decided not to sell East Camp to the Weavers. Tom seemed to handle the news well, and Dolly claimed that she never really cared about the land — she was more focused on its owner. But make no mistake, the Weavers are definitely the bad guys here. It was eventually revealed, though only to the viewers, that they were involved with the recent ambush on Kayce's property, and probably the barn fire that killed Garrett while we're listing their sins. It's just too bad that Kayce doesn't know about the Weavers' true intentions, or else he never would have let Tom take Tate on a fishing trip to Texas. (Big mistake. Huge!)
As for the rest of the team, Belle's gambling debts are threatening to destroy what's left of her open marriage, so she's been growing even closer to Cal, who recently revealed his own cancer diagnosis. As if they didn't have enough on their plate, they ended the season under enemy fire, and series star Logan Marshall-Green tells TVLine that the duo is "not going to come out unscathed." Hey, at least Miles' budding relationship with Cal's daughter Maddie is still going strong!
And then there's Andrea, who said her goodbyes in the finale after accepting an open position in D.C. Will she rejoin the team in Season 2? The teaser trailer seems to imply that she will, but since when is anything what it seems in the "Yellowstone" universe?
Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at "Marshals" Season 2, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show's future below.