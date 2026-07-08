Why Katherine Heigl Quit Grey's Anatomy

Despite her status as an Emmy winner and leading face of "Grey's Anatomy," Katherine Heigl left the cast of one of the all-time best medical dramas after five years. From Season 1 to Season 6, Heigl played Dr. Izzie Stevens — a surgical intern and later surgical resident at Seattle Grace Hospital. Izzie cared for critically ill patients and even had her own bout with cancer, but her storyline concluded when she got fired and subsequently moved away from Seattle.

Heigl abruptly quit "Grey's Anatomy" in 2010, sparking many questions about what could have compelled her to depart such a successful series. During a Variety "Actors on Actors" conversation with her former co-star Ellen Pompeo, Heigl opened up about how she really felt when she decided to exit "Grey's Anatomy," describing mental exasperation that became too much for her.

"I was up here in my head, in my gut, in my mind, in my life," she recalled. "I was just vibrating at way too high of a level of anxiety. For me, it's all a bit of a blur, and it took me years to learn how to deal with that, to master it. I can't even say that I've mastered it, but to even know to work on it, that anxiety and fear — and stress is stress. And if you leave stress too long, unmanaged and unaddressed, it can be debilitating."